FINTECH.TV Announces Crowdfunding Raise Using Tzero Platform

FINTECH , the global media platform that provides cutting-edge insights into finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG, is thrilled to announce its upcoming crowdfunding raise using the tZERO platform, the financial technology group that provides transformative market-based solutions for companies, entrepreneurs and retail and institutional investors using regulated broker-dealer led and technology enabled infrastructure. This marks a significant milestone in FINTECH 's mission to revolutionize the global media landscape.

tZERO's regulated broker dealer and innovative technology platform supports companies' capital needs throughout their corporate lifecycles from the first financing round and through subsequent funding efforts, including such offerings as Reg D and Reg A/A+. Companies have the option to raise capital through a traditional offering structure or through innovative methods.

FINTECH 's innovative approach to media has set it apart as a leader in the industry. By providing a platform for thought leaders and experts to share their insights on finance, technology, sustainability, and more, the company has become a go-to source for audiences hungry for reliable information in an ever-evolving world.

Vince Molinari, CEO and Founder of FINTECH , expressed his excitement about the crowdfunding opportunity, stating: "We are incredibly excited to open up an opportunity for investors to buy into FINTECH . This crowdfunding campaign with tZERO allows us to further democratize our ownership and invite our loyal audience and supporters to become stakeholders in our journey. We believe that by doing so, we can accelerate our mission to change the media landscape on a global basis.”

The crowdfunding campaign on tZERO platform is a unique opportunity for investors to play a pivotal role in the growth and expansion of FINTECH . With a proven track record and a commitment to delivering high-quality content, the company is poised for even greater success in the future.

“We are excited to be working with FINTECH on their crowdfunding campaign,” said tZERO CEO, David Goone. "tZERO will continue to focus on offering companies innovative compliant capital formation and secondary trading solutions that enhance execution and investment accessibility."

FINTECH is a global media platform bringing top thought leadership interviews in finance, blockchain, technology, sustainability, impact investing, SDGs and ESG. With a studio presence at leading international exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, and the London Stock Exchange, FINTECH is distributed globally on their digital and broadcast platform.

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and trade on a regulated alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. For more information on tZERO, please visit tZERO Securities

