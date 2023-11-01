How Rexis Biotech Aims To Become The Nvidia Of The Consumer Products Industry

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

Click here to learn more about Rexis Systems' crowdfunding raise, and how to invest

Cannabis is going mainstream as more states legalize the leafy herb. That's spawning a multi-billion-dollar market for CBD and THC products, with manufacturers putting it in everything from candy to drinks. The cannabis-infused beverage category in particular is growing in popularity as people look for healthier ways to get a buzz. Last year, the cannabis drink market was valued at $0.4 billion. By 2032, it is projected to reach $8.3 billion at a 37.7% CAGR over 2023-2032. These drinks promise to give consumers a smoother, gentler taste with few calories and zero hangover in the morning.

Rexis Biotech Inc. , the biotech out of Delaware, is taking the cannabis-infused beverage market to the next level with its proprietary Fused Polymorph Nano Fiber TechnologyTM that enhances the benefits and effects of cannabis in drinks. The current cannabis-infused drinks on the market do provide a new experience to consumers, but there are some limitations. For starters, the body can't efficiently absorb most plant-based ingredients like CBD, THC and caffeine. As a result, consumers typically only receive 10% or less of the ingredient in their system. It also takes longer to absorb into the bloodstream, usually 45 to 90 minutes, when using oil-based infusions. These tend to give more of an edible high, as they are processed during first-pass digestion, versus the smoking high that using nanotechnology is supposed to create. Up until now, nanoemulsions have been the go-to solution to solve for faster onset, but emulsions tend to be unstable, easily losing 30% efficacy within the first three months. On top of that, they often leave a bitter or oily aftertaste in your mouth.

Rexis Enhances The Benefits

Rexis Biotech reports that its proprietary drug delivery platform eliminates those undesirable aspects of nanoemulsions, allowing them to create a lineup of Hemp Delta-9 THC-infused beverages that both taste amazing and enhance the consumer experience. Squared , the first beverage out of the gate for Rexis, is a lineup of better-for-you-sodas that are both delicious and nutritious. Available in a variety of flavors from their Classic Orange Pop that tastes exactly like an Orange Crush to their High Spirits Awards-winning Sparkling Grapefruit, these cannabis-infused beverages onset in about 10-15 minutes and provide a reliable effect that's closer to the dosage on the can.

Rexis says it is able to achieve that thanks to its fast-acting nano fiber technology which enables the drink to quickly absorb through the buccal membranes in the mouth versus having to go through first-pass digestion like traditional edibles. This allows the body to absorb and process the Hemp Delta-9 THC faster and more effectively. Squared beverages are also formulated to offset in about an hour – a key differentiator. It puts consumers in the driver's seat regarding how much and how long they want to feel the effects.

Squared Is Just The Beginning

Rexis is demonstrating its nanotechnology with the launch of Squared, but its vision is much bigger. It wants to share its technology , aiming to be the Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) or Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) of the consumer products industry. It envisions a world where brands license Rexis's nanotechnology to enhance everything from drinks to food.

Its partnership with 3Chi, Inc. , one of the world's largest hemp-derived consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers, underscores how it's making that ambition a reality. Functional foods and beverages“Powered by Rexis” will be sold via their national distribution network, Wicked Smart Food Company, and they expect it to drive revenues of $24.6 million over the next three years.“Rexis separates itself from the competition with its technology. Their Fused Polymorph Nano Fiber is several steps above anything else that's in the marketplace right now. The quality of product that we have gotten from them is unsurpassed,” Justin Journay, 3Chi CEO, said when the deal was announced in July .

The cannabis-infused beverage market seems to be taking off, and Rexis wants to be a leader. As more states legalize it and consumers clamor for healthier and tastier alternatives, Rexis is betting its proprietary nanotechnology will become the engine that drives these beverages like Intel's chips power PCs.

Rexis is the industry leader and pioneer in developing Hydrophobic Molecule Delivery systems. Leading in the innovation, production and formulation of water based ingredients for use in the Pharmaceutical and Consumer Packaged goods industry. Established in 2022, Rexis is building a core mix of proprietary IP used to sustain strong sales models with pharmaceutical licensees, consumer packaged goods manufacturers and clinical research teams.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Ryan Erving

View source version on newsdirect: