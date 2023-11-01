Cardio Diagnostics Leverages AI To Combat Cardiovascular Disease

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide , accounting for nearly 18 million deaths annually. That amounts to about one-third of all global deaths. Driven by epigenetics and artificial intelligence, what is being referred to as Precision Cardiovascular Medicine could help alleviate the burden of heart disease on patients worldwide.

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention and detection more precise, is a potential leader in this developing field of medicine.

AI-Driven

Currently, the risk for cardiovascular disease is assessed using two common lipid-based clinical tests: the Framingham Risk Score and the ASCVD Pooled Cohort Equation. The disease is then detected using several tests, including exercise ECG, coronary computed tomography angiography, cardiac catheterization, cardio magnetic resonance imaging, single-photon emission computed tomography and echocardiography.

Cardio Diagnostics was formed to improve detection through further developing and commercializing clinical tests by leveraging artificial intelligence-driven technology to combat cardiovascular disease. With the goal of becoming one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection and treatment of cardiovascular disease, the company has developed four patented/patent-pending and proprietary solutions.

The first is Cardio Diagnostics' coronary heart disease risk assessment tool Epi+Gen CHD, a test that predicts the three-year risk for a coronary heart disease (CHD) event – mainly heart attacks. Powered by AI-driven integrated genetic-epigenetics, the tool enables more effective clinical decision-making and earlier interventions. Along with improved survival, the company reports that the tool is associated with up to $42,000 in cost savings per quality-adjusted life year.

The second product developed using Cardio Diagnostics' AI-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine is PrecisionCHD, and the company reports that it is the only epigenetics-based coronary heart disease detection test in the world. A sensitive and non-invasive alternative to exercise and nuclear stress tests, PrecisionCHD is a blood test where a blood sample can be collected at home or in provider settings without the need to wait weeks or months to get tested or the need for fasting or exposure to radiation.

Cardio Diagnostics says this test has demonstrated strong clinical value with 80% sensitivity for men and 76% sensitivity for women, compared to the much lower rates of 45% to 68% using exercise ECG, which measures the electrical activity of the heart during physical activity.

Cardio Diagnostics' Actionable Clinical Intelligence platform offers new epigenetic and genetic insights to clinicians prescribing the Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests, while CardioInnovate360 is a research-use-only solution to support the discovery, development and validation of novel biopharmaceuticals for the assessment and management of cardiovascular diseases.

These solutions can potentially help address the needs of all major healthcare stakeholders.

Easing The Burden

Cardiovascular disease is a burden on all major stakeholders, including patients, providers, insurers and employers, who can face increased healthcare costs due to heart disease as employees with cardiovascular disease have medical bills that are over twice as high as those without the condition.

Additionally, heart disease accounts for about a quarter of all emergency room visits related to chest pain according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, straining hospital resources and emergency departments that see the sickest of patients. Globally, cardiovascular disease is expected to result in a cumulative output loss of $47 trillion from 2011 to 2030 due to medical costs and productivity losses, according to data compiled by Cardio Diagnostics.

While cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, it is in fact highly preventable, with WHO data suggesting that 80% of premature heart attacks and strokes are preventable . That means these costs can be avoided, too. Cardio Diagnostics seems well-positioned to leverage its scalable tests around the world to aid in reducing the incidence of heart attacks and other CHD events. Between their robust product pipeline with tests across the CVD continuum from heart attacks to heart failure combined with strong partnerships with key healthcare stakeholders, there is a defined path to reduce the global impact of heart disease.

By proactively identifying and entering multiple international markets to drive global access to Cardio's technologies, the company seeks to diversify the risks of depending on a single national market and build a sustainable global strategy.

This worldwide focus, coupled with a presence in diverse markets, has placed Cardio Diagnostics among the leaders in this growing field of artificial intelligence-powered medicine.

