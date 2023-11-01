Pathai Announces Research Presentations At The Society For Immunotherapy Of Cancer’S 38Th Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

PathAI, a leading technology company which combines AI-powered pathology solutions with end-to-end central pathology and histology services, today announced it will present research underscoring the efficacy of PathExplore's human interpretable features (HIFs) through three poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer' 38th Annual Meeting on November 1-5 in San Diego, CA. The posters showcase how PathExplore provides high-resolution characterization of the tumor microenvironment (TME) through a standardized panel of HIFs derived from H&E whole slide images across multiple cancer types. Additionally, Incendia Therapeutics will present two posters reporting results that were generated utilizing PathExplore.

“Building upon past publications and presentations, we continue to see the utility for histological features of the tumor microenvironment to further our understanding of disease biology, patient prognosis, and therapeutic response, which ultimately may lead to the discovery and implementation of novel biomarkers to advance precision medicine,” explained Mike Montalto, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, PathAI.

All three posters demonstrate the correlation between specific HIFs and established molecular measurements of the TME (e.g., gene expression profiles of specific cell populations), as well as specific HIFs and complex molecular signatures (e.g., immune phenotypes) which could better aid in the identification of patients eligible for targeted therapies, or result in the identification of new histology-based biomarkers.

Quantifying the effect of microsatellite instability and mismatch repair deficiency on the tumor microenvironment (Poster 73)

In this research, PathAI investigated the potential to predict and compare microsatellite stability and mismatch repair subtypes in colorectal and endometrial cancers utilizing PathExplore HIFs. The findings suggest MSS/dMMR tumors may warrant consideration for immunotherapy due to their TME's similarity to microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) and tumor mutation burden-high (TMB-H) solid tumors and AI-powered analysis of H&E WSI presents a more accessible and scalable method than current dMMR testing options.

Quantification of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) from pathology slides reflects molecular immune phenotypes (Poster 122)

In this research, PathAI deployed its PathExplore products on H&E WSI across eight cancer indications to extract HIFs quantifying the TME, including features that represent TIL fractions, densities, and distributions. Analysis revealed statistically significant correlations between TIL-associated HIFs with gene expression of known lymphocyte markers, as well as immune signature scores such as lymphocyte infiltration. These results show the predictive power that TIL-associated HIFs have for identifying immune phenotypes, as well as a promising direction for the discovery of histology-based immune biomarkers.

Deep learning models identify key tumor microenvironment features associated with genetic signatures of UV metagenesis and alkylating agent treatment in melanoma (Poster 110)

In this research, PathAI used PathExplore HIFs to investigate the association between TME features and mutational signatures indicative of UV mutagenesis, as well as alkylating agents-induced mutations. The results suggest that quantifying a tumor's tissue and cellular composition can reveal meaningful information regarding the underlying mutation-driven or treatment-induced changes in the TME, which may have implications for therapy selection.

Incendia Therapeutics (formerly known as Parthenon Therapeutics) posters

In addition to the posters above, Incendia Therapeutics will present two posters on Friday, November 3rd reporting results that were generated utilizing PathExplore. One poster (Poster 1287) compares PathExplore HIFs to mIF features and concluded that "TME models are a robust tool to distinguish tissue and cell features from H&E slides, comparable to mlF image analysis, but requiring less effort, time, and expense."

In the second (Poster 1497), Incendia Therapeutics leveraged HIFs quantifying lymphocyte densities across cancer epithelium, cancer stroma, and the epithelial-stromal interface (ESI) to characterize barriers to lymphocyte entry into the cancer epithelium across immune phenotypes.

About PathAI

PathAI is the only AI-focused technology company to provide comprehensive precision pathology solutions from wet lab services to algorithm deployment for clinical trials and laboratory use. Rigorously trained and validated with data from more than 15 million annotations, its AI-powered models can be leveraged to optimize the analysis of pathology samples to improve efficiency and accuracy of pathology interpretation, as well as to better gauge therapeutic efficacy and accelerate drug development for complex diseases.

PathAI, which is headquartered in Boston, MA, and operates a CAP/CLIA-certified laboratory in Memphis, TN, is proud to have a team of 600+ innovative thinkers from around the globe. For more information, please visit

