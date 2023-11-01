Levlane Advertising Announces New Philadelphia Headquarters

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

LevLane Advertising , one of Philadelphia's oldest independent full-service advertising agencies, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Philadelphia headquarters to a new state-of-the-art space at One Logan Square. The move, which comes on the heels of the agency's announcement appointing Josh Lev as president, marks a new chapter in the company's growth and its commitment to providing innovative solutions and thinking for clients.

LevLane had called the historic Wanamaker Building home since 2004 and had been operating out of a 13,914-square-foot area within the building until its last official day of lease on June 30, 2023.

The relocation of the headquarters and the initiative to bring employees back into the office on a flexible schedule represents a significant milestone for the agency and ties to a broader approach of fostering collaboration, adaptability and mentorship.

"My hope is that our return-to-office strategy, in combination with this move to a collaborative workspace, will position both the agency and our employees for sustained growth and future success," said Josh Lev, president of LevLane. "My goal is to encourage mentorship between our seasoned employees and our incredible young talent while embracing an innovative approach to our work environment."

The new office space, located in One Logan Squareat 130 N. 18th Street, Ste. 310, Philadelphia, PA, is situated at an iconic location in the heart of Philadelphia, just off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. It offers 7,373 square feet of contemporary design and will provide employees with an inspiring environment for creativity and collaboration. The building, managed by Brandywine Realty Trust, is in a prime location just a short distance from the beautiful new Comcast Center and many other city landmarks.

“As part of our strategy for the future, we're committed to fostering a hybrid work environment, and this new space will allow our employees to balance remote work and in-person collaborative efforts,” said Liz Weir, chief marketing officer.“The new headquarters was designed to accommodate a flexible work model, with spaces that will enable communication and collaboration, whether employees are in the office or working remotely.”

"There is nothing like being in the heart of Philadelphia,” said Bruce Lev, chief creative officer and co-founder.“We've had a presence in the city for decades, and I believe that has been a contributing factor to our success and longevity. We believe in the incredible talent pool here, the rich cultural scene and the thriving business community, which have all contributed to our growth over the years. We are proud to continue our journey here, serving our clients and contributing to the strength of Philadelphia's business community."

About LevLane

LevLane Advertising is a full-service independent advertising agency headquartered in Philadelphia and has been building brands people love for nearly 40 years. The award-winning agency integrates traditional creative expertise with cutting-edge digital capabilities in its menu of services, including search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), programmatic media, strategy, creative and branding, media and analytics, social media, content marketing, and public relations.

