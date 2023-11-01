Kasasa Celebrating The Best Day Ever: 100,000 Acts Of Kindness Kicking Off On November 3Rd

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

A random act of kindness can change a life. On September 15th, Kasasa, award-winning fintech and marketing services company that supports community banks and credit unions, teamed up with social media superstar Charlie Rocket to embark on the Small Town Big Dreams Tour to make big dreams come true – in a record-breaking kind of way.

Since then, Kasasa CEO, Gabe Krajicek, and Charlie Rocket have been traveling from town-to-town together to help people with big dreams fulfill their potential and to inspire millions of others to make an impact in someone's life that needs it. And it doesn't stop with just a monthlong tour!

Kasasa and Charlie Rocket are getting community banks and credit unions across the country involved with the goal of performing 100,000 acts of kindness. On November 3rd, aka the Best Day Ever, community financial institutions across the nation will host events to encourage kindness and emphasize their role in preserving the vital human connection that is progressively disappearing from financial institutions.

On Tuesday, October 24 and Wednesday, October 25 a nationwide media tour was conducted featuring Gabe Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa.

Topics that Gabe Krajicek discussed included:

· Why it is important to celebrate kindness and where the idea for 100,000 acts of kindness came from.

· His experience granting wishes for local community members across the country and the fruits of his efforts.

· How local audiences can participate in the Best Day Ever events.

· What makes community financial institutions unique in helping bring communities together.

About Kasasa

Based in Austin, Texas, Kasasa® promotes community banks and credit unions and inspires people to bank locally so they can do more good. An award-winning fintech and marketing services company, Kasasa provides reward checking accounts people love, the first-ever loan with Take-BacksTM, and ongoing expert consulting services to community financial institutions. Kasasa serves hundreds of community financial institutions nationwide, representing over 3 million consumer bank accounts across 3,400+ branches in all 50 states. Since 2003, Kasasa financial institutions have given back nearly $3 billion in rewards to Kasasa account holders. For more information, visit , Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

