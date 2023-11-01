Best Online Casinos In Canada Ranked By Real Money Games & Big Payouts (2023)

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

There's no shortage of land-based Canadian casinos, but not everyone has the ability to visit their favourite venue on a whim.

With the best online casinos in Canada, you can access thousands of slots, jaw-dropping bonuses, and super-fast payouts.

PlayOJO is our #1 recommendation for Canadian players – their selection of 3,000+ real money games and no wagering requirements on any bonus sealed the deal.

Still, we've got as many as 10 top-rated Canadian online casinos to discuss.

Let's get started, shall we?



PlayOJO : Best overall

Jackpot City: Over C$30 million in combined jackpots

Spin Casino: 400+ online slots

Jokersino: Low wagering requirements

Skycrown: Top pick for crypto users

Lucky8: Best for free games

Wildz Fast payouts

Magical Spin: Stellar live dealer section

Rabona: Best casino with sports betting Wild Sultan: Top site for free spins

Best Online Casinos in Canada

We've ranked these Canadian online casinos based on the quality and variety of their games, bonuses for new players, payment methods, and payout speed.

Below, you can read our dedicated reviews for the top 5.

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:



50 free spins welcome offer

No wagering requirements on bonuses

3,000+ online casino games

No minimum withdrawal

Stellar mobile compatibility Fee-free payouts

Cons:



Only free spins are included in the welcome offer The 'Search' function can lag

PlayOJO opened its doors to Canadian gamblers in 2017 and has since earned a stellar reputation for its“no wagering requirements” policy.

Unlike many online gaming sites, they don't impose a playthrough on your free spins bonus. Any winnings are yours to withdraw immediately.

General Information



Year Founded: 2017

Cryptocurrencies Accepted : N/A

Languages: English, French

License(s): Malta Gaming Authority, AGCO Top Games: Big Bass Bonanza, Thor: The Trials of Asgard, Fluffy Favourites

If you're on the hunt for a premium betting experience, PlayOJO won't steer you wrong. They host thousands of games, promote wager-free bonuses, and process payouts with no charge.

Casino Games: 4.9/5

PlayOJO hosts 2,100+ online slots, 100+ progressive jackpots, and 300+ classic table games from 31+ top software providers.

They've partnered with Cayetano, Booming Games, Playtech, and more providers to bring you a premium game library.

You can enjoy blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and 10+ specialty TV game shows in between spins. Their highest-paying table game, Golden Wealth Baccarat, features a $25+ million bounty.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

With your first-ever deposit of $10+ at PlayOJO, you'll receive 50 free spins to use on Thor and The Trials Of Asgard.

None of your winnings are attached to playthrough requirements, so you can request a withdrawal and get paid out at your leisure.

Payout Speed: 5/5

All deposits and payouts in excess of $5 are free of charge at PlayOJO.

They accept Interac, VISA/MasterCard, ecoPayz, PaySafeCard, ecoVouchers, AstroPay, Jeton, and MuchBetter.

Some methods are quicker than others, and e-wallet users are paid out in 24 hours or less.

If you're placing bets with a debit card, you'll have to wait 2-3 days before seeing your winnings.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

PlayOJO doesn't offer phone support, but they promise white-glove service.

You can get in touch with a real person via live chat, email, and social media. Follow their Instagram and Facebook pages, tag them in your next Tweet, or watch their informative YouTube channel.

>> Get 50 wager-free spins at PlayOJO

2. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino in Canada for Progressive Jackpots

Pros:



C$1,600 welcome bonus

$39+ million in jackpots

500+ classic games

24/7 chat + email support Track record of 25+ years

Cons:



Must sign up to access free-play games Lack of good reload bonuses

JackpotCity Casino has been an industry staple for 20+ years, and they're among the most reputable gambling sites in Canada.

They launched in 1998 and instantly appealed to high rollers by offering some of the largest progressive jackpots available.

General Information



Year Founded: 1998

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: N/A

Languages: English, French, Spanish + 12 more

License(s): Malta Gaming Authority, Kahnawake Gaming Commission, AGCO Top Games: Mega Moolah, Wheel of Wishes, Thunderstruck II

High rollers won't find more value for their money elsewhere – Jackpot City dominates the online gambling industry with 10+ mega-big progressives.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

High rollers can enjoy 10+ eight-figure progressive jackpots and 500+ classic games at Jackpot City Casino.

Their best-paying game is Wheel of Wishes, and players can potentially take home $29+ million from a single, lucky spin. We also found 4 variants of the record-breaking Mega Moolah reel.

Beyond their selection of high-powered progressives, Jackpot City demonstrates their prowess in multiple areas. Browse 47+ live dealer games, 300+ classic slots, and countless specialties.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Jackpot City will double your first four deposits up to $400 each. This gives you up to a C$1,600 welcome package to use on your favourite slots.

Keep in mind that you'll have to satisfy the site's wagering requirements before cashing out.

Non-jackpot slot games contribute dollar-for-dollar, so it's the easiest way to breeze past their bonus terms. Reload bonuses, however, are a bit of a hit-and-miss.

Payout Speed: 4.8/5

Jackpot City accepts 15+ payment methods.

You can use all major debit card brands, Interac, iDebit, PaySafeCard, MuchBetter, Flexepin, ecoPayz, NeoSurf, an ecoVoucher, an eCheck, or an instant bank transfer to make deposits.

You must deposit $10+ to get started.

Payout speeds vary by method, but you'll see your winnings delivered in 1-3 days.

Customer Support: 4.6/5

You can get in touch with a live agent via 24/7 chat and email, but we couldn't find a phone number for players to call.

If you have any further questions or concerns, Jackpot City's team has written extensively about a wide range of topics in their dedicated Help Center and FAQ.

>> Claim up to C$1,600 in bonuses at Jackpot City

3. Spin Casino – Best Canadian Online Casino for Slots

Pros:



Up to $1,000 bonus on first three deposits

Close to 400 classic online slots

100+ virtual table games

Quick and easy payouts 30+ top game providers

Cons:



No phone support available Can't play games for free as a guest

Being established by the same company, Spin Casino and Jackpot City share more similarities than differences.

However, Spin Casino stands out from its predecessor with more classic games.

If you're looking for a bit more accessibility, you won't be disappointed - both online casino sites also have a downloadable app for iOS and Android smartphones.

Having launched in 2001, Spin Casino's age highlights its versatility in a saturated market of online casinos in Canada.

General Information



Year Founded: 2001

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: N/A

Languages: English, French, Spanish + 12 more

License(s): Kahnawake Gaming Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, AGCO Top Games: 9 Masks of Fire, Robin Hood's Heroes, Roulette With Rachael

You can still aim for the moon at Spin Casino, but it's easier to fall among the stars with accessible betting limits and hundreds of classic casino games.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

Spin Casino works closely with 31+ software providers, but Microgaming and Playtech pick up most of the slack with 378+ classic slot machines.

In between spins, you can also explore 47+ live dealer variants of baccarat, roulette, poker, and blackjack (courtesy of Evolution Gaming).

We found a decent selection of six-figure progressives at Spin Casino, but Jackpot City is still the better option for high rollers.

Welcome Bonus: 4.6/5

Spin Casino's welcome package is equal parts straightforward and generous.

No online casino bonus code is required to get a piece of the action, and you can claim up to $1,000 in deposit bonuses across 3 deposits.

They'll match your first deposit by 100% up to $400, followed by 2x 100% up to $300 bonuses on your 2nd and 3rd deposit.

Payout Speed: 4.7/5

Spin Casino and Jackpot City share the same banking menu, which means you can use options like Interac, Citadel, and MuchBetter to get started.

Withdrawal timeframes are also similar, so you'll just wait around 1-3 days to receive your winnings if you opt for a bank transfer.

For e-wallets, payouts should be processed instantly or within a couple of hours.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Spin Casino promises stellar customer support via live chat and email, but we didn't find a phone number listed on their website.

If you're in a real pinch, their comprehensive FAQ section might come in handy.

>> Get a $1,000 deposit bonus at Spin Casino

4. Jokersino – Top Bonuses of All Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:



Low, 5x playthrough

$2,500 deposit bonus

4,000+ crypto games

Weekly Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday promos Sportsbook is available

Cons:



Must sign in to see games No mobile casino app

Jokersino launched in 2023, but their new reputation isn't much of a concern.

At the moment, they're turning heads and building a name for their platform with an easily redeemable $2,500 welcome package.

You'll only have to satisfy their 5x playthrough before requesting a payout.

Needless to say, we appreciate Jokersino's bonus accessibility and beginner-friendly nature.

General Information



Year Founded: 2023

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT

Languages: English, French

License(s): Curacao Gaming Authority Top Games: Sweet Bonanza, Book of Dead, Starburst

You won't have to work double shifts at Jokersino to get what you're owed. After you claim up to $2,500 in bonuses, take advantage of weekly reload bonuses and 10% cash-back for VIPs.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

You'll enjoy 4,000+ crypto slots, table games, and specialty titles at Jokersino. No matter how long you've been gambling online, you're sure to find something new in their game library.

Jokersino has teamed up with 50+ software providers, and they release exclusive titles on a regular basis.

You can even bet on sports, which isn't offered by any other Canadian casino we've reviewed.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

New Canadian players can score a $2,500 bonus when they join this online gambling site.

Jokersino will match your first deposit by 200% up to $500, and there's plenty more where that came from.

Go back for seconds and claim a 100% match up to $750. Finally, your third time's the charm with a 100% reload match up to $1,250.

Usually, we're accustomed to seeing bonuses of this magnitude come with 30x or even 40x wagering requirements. By comparison, Jokersino's 5x playthrough sounds very reasonable.

Payout Speed: 4.6/5

Crypto payouts are processed within minutes at Jokersino, and you won't spend a dollar in processing fees.

Usually, players receive their winnings within a few hours of requesting a payout. Even debit and credit card gamblers can benefit from lightning-fast withdrawal speeds.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Jokersino offers 24/7 live chat, email, and FAQ-based support.

However, they don't have a phone number for Canadian players to call.

They boast quick replies, employ multi-lingual agents, and re-direct identity verification submissions (KYC) to a separate email.

>> Claim a $2,500 welcome bonus with 5x rollover requirements at Jokersino

5. Skycrown – Best Canadian Online Casino for Crypto Users

Pros:



C$3,000 bonus + 350 spins

Accepts 9+ cryptocurrencies

Thousands of crypto casino games

Free and instant payouts 24/7 chat + email support

Cons:



Some games are geo-restricted 3x deposit turnover

Skycrown accepts and pays out via 9+ forms of cryptocurrency. You can take advantage of flexible transaction limits, immediate payouts, and zero fees.

General Information



Year Founded: 2022

Cryptocurrencies Accepted: BCH, BTC, LTC, ETH, DOGE, BNB, Cardano, XMR, USDT, TRON

Languages: English, French

License(s): Curacao Gaming Authority Top Games: Wild Ca$h, Pho' Sho, Gemhalla

Skycrown is the best option for crypto gamblers in Canada - you can get the ball rolling with a $3,000 + 350 bonus spins on five popular slots.

Casino Games: 4.8/5

The online casino world is your oyster at Skycrown - they come equipped with 7,000+ slot machines from 100+ prestigious software companies.

At the same time, old-school players can explore 600+ live dealer casino games. Play blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and jackpot variations on classic tables.

While they don't have many unique specialties or a downloadable online casino app, Skycrown has optimized its library for traditional gamers through and through.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

Skycrown's bonus can appear a bit confusing on its own, so we've summarized the information you'll need below.

Starting with SKY100 , enter the corresponding promo code with your first five deposits of $30 or more, totalling to a C$3,000 + 350 free spins welcome pack .



SKY100: 100% match up to $300 + 100 free spins on Bonanza Billion

SKY5: 100% reload match up to $500 + 75 free spins on 15 Dragon Pearls

SKY7: 75% reload bonus up to $700 + 50 free spins on Buffalo Power

SKY10: 50% reload match up to $1,000 + 50 free spins on Aloha King Elvis SKY50: 75% reload match up to $500 + 75 free spins on Aztec Magic Bonanza

Payout Speed: 4.6/5

No matter which payment method you choose, Skycrown offers near-instant and free transactions.

Payouts are delivered to your personal e-wallet, bank account, or crypto wallet in just 1 hour.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

It's easy to get in touch with a real agent at Skycrown. Just reach out using their 24/7 chat feature or email contact form.

In most cases, you'll receive a helpful reply within minutes.

>> $3,000 + 350 free spins welcome package at Skycrown

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Canada

Our team ranked online casino sites based on their security protocols, available games, customer service options, bonuses, payment methods, and registration processes.

Safety & Security

We only endorse Canadian casino sites that are licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA), the Curacao Gaming Authority (CGA), and/or the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO).

Regulated online casino sites are compelled to host fair games, offer helpful support, and promise timely payouts.

Casino Games

The selection and quality of online casino games played a huge part in our rankings. We only considered Canadian online casino sites that covered the ground well with online slot games, table games, live dealers, and unique specialties.

Quick Payout Options

Our team prioritized Canadian casinos with versatile, speedy payment options.

Our top picks accept multiple forms of cryptocurrency, numerous e-wallets, and traditional banking methods.

Finally, we gave a higher ranking to online gambling sites that promise low transaction fees.

Customer Support

Although you'd hope never to need customer support, it's an invaluable resource to have at your disposal.

We gave a higher ranking to real money online casinos that offer 24/7 phone support. Canadian players can also get in touch with support via 24/7 live chat, email, and social media.

Welcome Bonuses & Promotions

Our team prioritized online casino sites with a generous welcome bonus.

You can take advantage of extra slot spins, deposit bonuses, and other incentives that can be used to play real money games.

Additionally, we gave a higher ranking to online casinos with accessible wagering requirements.

Quick & Easy Registration Process

You won't need a degree in rocket science to get started with the top online casinos.

Our team prioritized online gambling sites with quick, easy, and stress-free verification procedures.

Finally, we paid special attention to crypto casinos that only require your email address for registration.

Why Is PlayOJO the Best Canadian Online Casino?

You can start playing online casino games with any number of sites, but PlayOJO is our top recommendation for new players. Here, we've outlined PlayOJO's most remarkable features.



Unmatched Reputation: PlayOJO opened its doors to Canadian players in 2017, and they've dominated the online gambling industry ever since. They earned a stellar reputation based on their helpful support team, jam-packed game library, and wager-free bonus offers.

No-Playthrough Bonuses: Unlike other real money casinos in Canada, PlayOJO doesn't believe in wagering requirements. You can claim 50 free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard, and none of your bonus winnings are locked in your account, so you can withdraw at any time.

Excellent Game Selection: PlayOJO comes equipped with 1,800+ video slots, numerous progressive jackpots, and 300+ high-quality table games. No matter how you like to gamble, you will surely have fun. Free Deposits & Payouts: Most online casinos in Canada keep a very small percentage of your winnings. So long as you deposit or withdraw $5+ per transaction at PlayOJO, you won't spend a dollar in processing fees.



PlayOJO: 97.82%

Jackpot City: 97.24%

Spin Casino: 97.59%

Jokersino: 97.12%

Skycrown: 97.01%

Lucky8: 96.80%

Wildz: 96.64%

Magical Spin: 96.17%

Rabona: 96.78% Wild Sultan: 96.53%

Best Paying Online Casinos in Canada

Although it's a very close call, PlayOJO is the highest-paying casino in Canada. Their 97.82% payout rate is the best you'll find among our top online casinos (or anywhere else.).

Essentially,“return-to-player” (RTP) percentages dictate how likely you are to win money back over time.

Big wins are never a guarantee, but PlayOJO improves your odds by default. For every $100 spent playing 2,100+ casino games at PlayOJO, they give back $97.82 in real money winnings.

It's important to note that you are not guaranteed $97.82 for every $100 that you spend playing.

The Most Popular Online Casino Games Available in Canada

If you're wondering which games stand out from the lot, here's our pick of the most popular casino games available in Canada:



Slot Games: Online gambling for real money is more popular than ever before. Of course, you can spin through thousands of classic slots and progressive jackpots with our top-rated casinos. Unless stated otherwise, your primary objective is to match 3 or more symbols with every spin.

Poker Games: The best online casinos feature three-card poker, jackpot rounds, real-time tournaments, 24/7 competition, and plenty of specialty poker variants to keep you occupied. Check out Jacks or Better, Bonus Poker, Joker Poker, Deuces Wild, or Aces & Faces today.

Roulette Games: You can play American, French, and European roulette with Canada's best online casinos. They also feature live dealer options and VIP roulette action for high rollers. If you accurately predict which number the ball lands on, you'll take home 35x your original bet. Live Dealer Games: Canada's top gambling sites feature live dealer blackjack, baccarat, roulette, craps, poker, and TV game shows. You'll watch professionals direct the action in real time.

Why Should I Use Canadian Online Casinos?

If you're used to playing casino games in person, you might not know what to expect from the best real-money gambling sites in Canada. We've explored a few reasons to make the switch.



Play From Home: Land-based venues keep their doors open 24/7, but online gambling is unimaginably convenient. So long as you have a stable Internet connection and a compatible device, you can play thousands of online gambling games from anywhere. Just log in, tap, and enjoy.

Claim Free Play Credits: Brick-and-mortar casinos rarely offer incentives, but licensed online casinos make it worth your while to get started. In exchange for spending your hard-earned Canadian dollars, you'll receive deposit bonuses and free spins to boost your casino bankroll. Enjoy More Casino Games: Online casinos offer a wider variety of popular games than land-based venues. Operators can only cram so many slot machines into a certain area, but virtual games don't take up any space. You'll surely find something new and exciting to play.

Guide to Using the Best Online Casino Sites in Canada - FAQ

Can You Play Online Casino Games for Real Money in Canada?

Yes, you can play online slots and casino games for real money in Canada.

Our top picks are fully authorized to accept real money wagers from Canadian players. You can use a debit card, multiple forms of cryptocurrency, and several e-wallets to deposit Canadian dollars.

Once you've added money to your online casino account, you can play slots and table games. You can quickly adjust the size of your bet using the controls on your screen.

Should you win real money, you can expect timely and secure payouts to your bank.

Are Online Casinos in Canada Rigged?

No, online casinos in Canada aren't rigged - provided you play with legitimate online casinos.

For your protection, our experts only review licensed and regulated gambling sites. The best online casinos Canada are monitored by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO).

Our recommended online casinos test each game with a random number generator (RNG) before it's released to the public.

This guarantees a 100% random outcome whenever you play. You'll enjoy the same winning odds you'd find with any reputable brick-and-mortar casino.

What is the Most Trusted Canadian Online Casino?

PlayOJO is the most trusted online casino in Canada.

While they launched in 2017, they quickly reached mainstream popularity and forced competing platforms to change their approach.

Players are guaranteed helpful support, fantastic bonuses, and 6+ years of uninterrupted reputability.

With a provable RTP of 97.82%, PlayOJO boasts the largest payout percentages available in Canada. Thousands of Canadian gamblers frequent PlayOJO and our other top picks on a regular basis. No matter where you decide to play, you're sure to have loads of fun.

Comparison of the Top 5 Online Casinos in Canada

Below, we've briefly summarized our top five online casinos and their best stand-out features.

PlayOJO : PlayOJO is undoubtedly the best online casino Canada offers. You can play 2,100+ online slots [2] , tables, live dealer games, and specialties. Beyond their betting library, PlayOJO is giving away 50 wager-free spins on Thor: The Trials of Asgard. Deposit $10 or more to qualify.

Jackpot City : As you might anticipate from their name, Jackpot City Casino is the best option for high rollers and jackpot hunters. You'll have a chance to win upwards of $43+ million in prize money as you spin through 10+ eight-figure reels. Get their four-tiered, $1,600 welcome bonus by signing up today.

Spin Casino : If you're looking for more table games and fewer slot machines, give Spin Casino a chance. You'll have 9+ video poker variants, 15+ blackjack games, 16+ virtual baccarat tables, 21+ roulette wheels, and 47+ live games at your fingertips. Sign up and get their $1,000 deposit bonus now.

Jokersino : Jokersino launched more recently than most other Canadian casino sites on this list, but they already have the gall to compete with established brands. Aside from 4,000+ slots and table games, their welcome package is turning heads. Get up to $2,500 in welcome bonuses with a low, 5x playthrough.

Skycrown : Skycrown is the premier Canadian casino site for cryptocurrency gamblers. They accept and pay out via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and 5+ other digital tokens. Before you browse 7,000+ games, get 350 free spins and claim up to $3,000 from your first 5 deposits.

How to Sign Up at a Canadian Online Casino

By now, you're likely wondering how to start playing the best online casino games in Canada. Below, we've created a step-by-step guide that explains the process.

1. Choose a Canadian Casino Online



Choose an online casino from our list (our top pick is PlayOJO )

Click the Join Now button A registration form will appear

2. Create A New Online Casino Account



Enter your first and last name

Click 'Next'

Fill out the remaining forms with your personal information Finalize your account to proceed

3. Verify Your Email



Open your email inbox

Look for an email from the online casino Click the link inside to verify your account

4. Deposit & Play Casino Games



Once logged in, navigate to the“Cashier” section

Pick any payment method you want

Deposit $10 or more to your account Start playing casino games for real money!

Tips for Playing at Canadian Online Casinos

Our team wants you to have the best possible experience while playing at the best Canadian online casinos. That's why we've compiled a list of simple tricks for newbies.

If you're still wet behind the ears, be sure to pay close attention.



Play Free Games First: Before you spend real money and gamble at the best online casino sites, we encourage you to play free casino games on multiple platforms. This gives you the added benefit of learning how to play slots and table games with unfamiliar virtual controls.

Check RTP Percentages: Although PlayOJO has the highest RTP at 97.82%, each casino game has its own payout percentage. To improve your winning chances, we'd suggest playing slots with an RTP of 96% or higher. Moreover, table games boast the highest payout rates. Shop Around for Bonuses: You shouldn't hesitate to claim a casino bonus from Canada's best online casinos. Instead of spending your entire bankroll, the casino will match your deposit with their own credits. Also, look for bonuses with easy wagering requirements and free spin incentives.

Still Looking for the Best Canadian Online Casino Sites?

One-tap accessibility is the primary draw for reputable online Canadian casinos, but our top picks also promise a well-rounded gaming experience. New players can enjoy thousands of exclusive slots, jackpots, and specialties alongside the classic tables we all know and love.

PlayOJO is our top online casino for Canadians. They check all the boxes with 3,000+ cutting-edge games, quick-responding support, and fee-free transactions above $5.

Finally, you can claim 50 wager-free spins upon making your first deposit.

At the same time, we'd encourage you to get started with any of the best online Canadian casinos listed here.

No matter how or where you decide to gamble, be sure to have fun and play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling involves risk and you must not gamble with funds you can't afford to lose. It is not a solution to any financial difficulty. Remember, the house always wins.

If you believe you're suffering from a gambling addiction or know anyone who does, call the National Gambling Helpline at 01-626-960-3500 right away. Their advisors can help make gambling safe for you.

All gambling sites and guides are 18+ only. Not valid in Ontario. Online casinos listed here may not be available in your region. Don't forget to check local laws to make sure it's legal where you're based.

