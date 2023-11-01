CITY GEAR RELEASES TWO EPISODES OF ‘FRESH OFF THE BLOCK’ CELEBRATING CINCINNATI STREETWEAR, MUSIC & BASKETBALL

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Hibbett, Inc., (NASDAQ:HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer with more than 1,148 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced the latest release of Fresh Off The Block (FOTB) produced in partnership with Nike and Nice Kicks, featuring Cincinnati style.

Each episode of City Gear's Fresh Off The Block series takes viewers to a new city to explore the area's impact on the music scene, basketball, personal style and the neighborhoods behind the city's heartbeat. The latest FOTB project takes place in Cincinnati, Ohio and spotlights two locals who have a great love for the city and its amazing vibe. The first basketball-centric episode drops on October 31 st with local, Mark Dorris whose passion for hoops has been a calling. The second music-focused episode launches on November 14 th with Rapper, Brince Etter. Both episodes will be featured on City Gear's YouTube channel @CityGearOfficial and on Hibbett and Nice Kicks.

“We illuminate stories of fascinating people with each Fresh Off The Block episode and showcase the influence cities have on fashion, music and basketball,” said Sarah-Sharp Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett.“This episode is extra special because it coincides with the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop and shows how much influence music has had on both Mark and Brince and the community.”

In episode one, the FOTB crew meet up with Mark Dorris, a former basketball player, Dean of Students and CEO of HoopNerdz, as he recalls his deep connection to playing basketball.“I grew up in College Hill and my father put up a basketball hoop and every day, that was the first thing we did.” Dorris then shares that sadly his father passed away on the basketball court when he was very young.“I ran toward the game. The game gave me brothers, the game taught me time management, the game took me to college, the game even gave me a passport and took me all around the world.”

Dorris found another way to stay connected to the game he loves.“I work at a school now, I'm the Dean of Students at Cincinnati Achievement Academy and my impact has been fast. I get a trophy every day doing this. To see these kids every day be a little bit better than they were yesterday is literally a championship.”

Dorris says Cincinnati had a big impact on his style and his collection of 120 pairs.“From the look of skyscrapers to the concrete that molds us, I dress as a direct reflection of my city. I'm for sure a sneakerhead, I'm part of the original culture at 4am or 5am lined up at a mall for a fresh pair of Jordans. If you ain't got them, you won't come to school on Monday. It felt like the whole city was in line, those are my favorite memories for sure.”

Next, in episode two, the FOTB crew connects with Brince Etter, a Cincinnati native who's from the historic neighborhood of East Price Hill and loves midwestern culture, the food and the art scene. Etter is a poet, rapper, director and creative.

“A lot of the artists come from the west side of the city, we're ten minutes from downtown. The culture of hip hop in Cincinnati is very OG hip hop. We have a real love for that, where hip hop comes from and what it has turned into over the years. I started rapping in 2021. When I'm up there I am just inspired by everything. I'm going to the open mikes, getting paid shows here and there. Hip hop is almost like genetic, it's in your DNA.”

“Cincinnati has influenced my fashion for sure. Over the past few years I have become an avid thrift shopper. I wouldn't necessarily consider myself a sneakerhead, but I find it extremely essential to have a dope wardrobe.”

“I love sneakers that give me the ability to mix streetwear with business casual articles of clothing. I also like complimenting small parts of shoes with accessories like rings that go with the back tab or a hat that pairs well with the tongue of the sneaker. The Aqua Air Jordan 8's are by far my favorite sneaker of all time. I love how they have almost a combat boot silhouette that is undeniable.”

Previous episodes of FOTB featured St. Louis and Memphis and can be viewed across multiple platforms including; Hibbett , Nice Kicks , and on social channels at @CityGear and @NiceKicks.

About Hibbett, Inc.

Hibbett, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is a leading athletic-inspired fashion retailer with 1,148 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores, located in 36 states nationwide. Hibbett has a rich history of convenient locations, personalized customer service and access to coveted footwear, apparel and equipment from top brands like Nike, Jordan, and adidas. Consumers can browse styles, find new releases, shop looks and make purchases online or in their nearest store by visiting . Follow us @hibbettsports and @citygear on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Wendy Yellin

View source version on newsdirect: