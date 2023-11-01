Passes’ CEO Lucy Guo Celebrates Her Birthday With Mega-Festival 'LUCYPALOOZA'

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

(Tuesday, October 31, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA) Passes hosted their annual exclusive ' Lucypalooza ' celebrating Passes ' CEO & founder, Lucy Guo 's birthday , presented by Le Bon Argent by Floyd Mayweather, with partnering sponsors Flex , Betr and Cached , on Thursday, October 12th, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA. The ultra invite only party, produced by eventors , hosted a festival worthy lineup and fun shenanigans with the industry's top creators and founders in the lifestyle & digital space. Attendees enjoyed specialty sips by Le Bon Argent, E11EVEN Vodka & Deleon Tequila , along with beverages by The Plug Drink and Monster Energy .

Lucy Guo, CEO of Passes comments, “I was very excited that my closest family & friends came out to celebrate my birthday! I always love bringing an interesting, eclectic group together and this year was no different.”

Party goers on site got to bounce through out the complex at each activation such as a flying money wind-grabbing machine by Flex, a boxing punch scoring machine by Betr, a ball pool by Cached, while Deleon Tequila's ice sculpture bar had a crew of magician bartenders mixing specialty cocktails with playful presentations and tricks, and Monster Energy featured the live artist extraordinaire, Scratch Academy painting on old vinyl records.

In addition to the muli-level festival experience, guests also indulged at the wellness hub with complimentary botox, hydrafacials and filler treatments by Upkeep , along with IV vitamin boost infusions by Drip IV Therap .

At the top of the hour before the clock struck midnight Le Bon Argent by Floyd Mayweather featured Lucy pouring over the champagne tower to ring in her birthday soiree with a toast and candle stacked birthday cake sing-off. Lucy and friends continued to party the night away with sounds by celebrity deejays, David Crow Ghastly, Diablo, Wax Motif, and Madds .

Guo says, “I'm thankful this year's event was a success. Our goal was to have everyone celebrate with old friends, make new friends, and adopt some puppies - all of which happened! "

Other notables that attended this year to celebrate Guo's birthday were a variety of rising young hollywood reality tv star, to content creators, and celebrities such as Linzy Luu (Too Hot To Handle), Dre Woodward (Too Hot To Handle), Isaac Francis (Too Hot to Handle), Bella Poarch (Singer ), Robert Graham (Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelorette), Joe Jenkins (Siesta Key), La Demi (TV Personality), Isaiah Harmison (Love Island), Georgenotfound, Sapnap, Colby Brock, Sam Golbach , Amber Mezner (Tik Toker), Anna Deguzman (America's Got Talent), Bronny James , Nate Wyatt , and Wax Motif (Deejay).

For the annual event, past VIPs attended and special guest performances included appearances by Ty Dolla $ign, Zedd, The Chainsmokers, John Summit, Tana Mongeau, G Eazy, Twan Kyuper, Georgia Hassarati, Dan Rhodes, Cray, Nick Hissom, Bryce Hall, Teala Dunn, Emma Norton, Adam Weitzman, Victoria Pass,xnY Emma Holzer, Keith Rabois, Matt Steffanina, Ian Somerhalder, David Dobrik, Francis Suarez, Casey Boonstra, Holly Scarfone and more.

Passes is a subscription platform that helps creators build their community and engage with their biggest fans. The company develops tools for the creator economy, allowing creators to monetize off of their exclusive content and IRL experiences. Passes was founded in 2022 and is located in Miami, Florida. For more information, please visit the website: and on Instagram: @joinpasses .

From Epernay, France comes Le Bon Argent champagne and a no holds barred, Luxury Without Limits attitude. Quite simply, it is for those who seek the best in everything. The name Le Bon Argent literally translates to“Good Money” and just like the finest automobiles, yachts, & high fashion brands that surround Floyd, this Super-Premium Champagne is the very embodiment of the Mayweather lifestyle and all things luxurious. For more information, please visit:

Flex is a finance super app that is revolutionizing business finance with credit cards, banking, payments, and insurance, all in one place. With a recent successful funding round of $120 million, Flex simplifies the back office experience into a seamless financial control hub.

Experience the power of Flex with innovative offerings, including the Flex Credit Card, providing a 60-day interest-free period on all purchases and integrated employee expense management. Explore Flex Banking, offering up to a 4% yield on idle cash. Flex aspires to become the go-to financial platform for small businesses, empowering them to efficiently build, manage, and safeguard their financial futures. To Apply for Flex please visit:

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is the fastest sports betting media brand in the U.S. and the first microbetting-focused gaming company that is pioneering a new way for fans to engage with sports. Microbetting allows users to bet on individual plays and events – pass or rush in football or if the next free throw will be good in basketball – rather than the outcome of a game. With its simple and intuitive user interface, Betr aims to solve a problem with traditional sportsbooks – a complicated and confusing user experience with numbers and odds that look more like a spreadsheet than a sportsbook. Since publicly launching its brand in August 2022, Betr has seen unprecedented growth while generating over 750 million impressions and 45 million engagements across its social channels. For more information, please visit: .

Cached is revolutionizing the $500 billion data economy by giving consumers the power to control and profit from the sale of their own data. Cached offers a groundbreaking smartphone app that allows consumers to continuously turn their data into a payout. By simply using their smartphones and sharing their preferences, habits, and interests, users can earn money every time their data is purchased by advertisers. For more information, please visit: .

