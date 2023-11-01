Nextech3d.Ai Announces Grand Opening Of Office In Hyderabad, India

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Nextech3D CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news the company has officially established its office space in Hyderabad, India, as part of a strategic initiative aimed at expanding profit margins and significantly reducing overhead costs.

This move is expected to result in annual savings of up to $4 million for the company.

Gappelberg noted that the initiative in Hyderabad will be led by Hareesh Achi, who brings valuable experience from his previous roles at Microsoft and Meta. Hyderabad is a particularly interesting location for this expansion because it has emerged as a powerhouse in the Indian start-up landscape, hosting a significant number of tech start-ups, totalling 4,369 from 2014 to 2023.

This vibrant ecosystem offers great potential for Nextech3D to thrive and expand its operations and aligns with its shift in focus. The company is now exclusively dedicated to high-scale production for its 3D modeling business, particularly in collaboration with Amazon and other enterprise accounts.

Nextech3D has transitioned away from serving small e-commerce clients that require a limited number of 3D models and is now prioritizing large enterprise clients, reflecting its commitment to growth and scalability.

Proactive Investors Canada

+1 604-688-8158

View source version on newsdirect: