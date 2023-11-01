Arway.Ai Announces Key Collaboration With Prestigious German Technical University

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

ARway chief product officer Shadnam Khan joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share news of a collaboration with the esteemed Institut für Innovations- und Informationsmanagement (iFii) to pioneer an innovative Augmented Reality navigation system on the iFii campus in Germany.

This partnership signifies a significant development for ARway Corp and presents a promising growth opportunity.

Khan emphasized that the collaboration with iFii, structured as a paid-partner deal, holds immense potential. Beyond the immediate project, it positions ARway to receive referrals from iFii to other institutions and businesses across the European Union. By showcasing this innovative AR navigation system on the iFii campus, ARway Corp is set to make a profound impact in the EU market.

The joint venture with iFii encompasses a comprehensive roadmap aimed at harnessing the capabilities of augmented reality to create a smart campus. This partnership will transform the way faculty, students, and visitors experience the iFii campus by providing a seamless and intuitive AR experience. The AR-powered navigation system promises to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the campus environment, offering an innovative and user-friendly solution.

