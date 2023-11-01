               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sampo Group's Results For Januaryseptember 2023 Will Be Published On 8 November 2023


11/1/2023 5:47:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAMPO PLC PRESS RELEASE 1 November 2023 at 11:30 am

Sampo Group's results for January–September 2023 will be published on 8 November 2023

Sampo Group will publish the Interim Statement for January–September 2023 on 8 November between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The report, Investor Presentation and a video review with Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker will be available at .

Conference call

8 November at 2:30 pm Finnish time (12:30 pm UK time)
Tel. +1 786 697 3501, +44 (0) 33 0551 0200, +46 (0) 8 5052 0424, or +358 (0)9 2319 5437.
Conference passcode: Sampo Q3

Group CEO Torbjörn Magnusson , Group CFO Knut Arne Alsaker , CEO of If P&C Insurance Holding Ltd Morten Thorsrud, and Head of IR Sami Taipalus will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at . A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications

Further information:

Maria Silander
Communications Manager, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0031

Distribution:
The principal media




MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107350342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search