(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Aspo Plc
Stock exchange release
November 1, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. Aspo's Board of Directors decided on the payment of the second dividend installment
The Board of Directors of Aspo Plc has decided on the payment of the second dividend installment of EUR 0.23 per share, based on the authorization of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 4, 2023. The dividend will be paid to shareholders who are registered in the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the record date November 3, 2023. The dividend payment date will be November 10, 2023. Following the dividend payment, Aspo will have distributed a total dividend of EUR 0.46 per share in 2023 according to the decision of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Aspo Plc
Rolf Jansson
CEO
