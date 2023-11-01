Maternity Innerwear Market Worth $12.88 Billion By 2030: Expanding Opportunities In A Fashion-Conscious World

The global maternity innerwear market size is expected to reach USD 12.88 billion by 2030. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030. The growth is largely driven by factors such as the increasing participation of women in the global labor force and the growing inclination toward pregnancy fashion.

As business leaders exploring the dynamic landscape of the fashion industry, the global maternity innerwear market represents a high growth opportunity. Social changes, such as increasing female workforce participation and evolving attitudes toward maternity fashion, are driving this market expansion.

The modern consumer, influenced by various media platforms, seeks more from maternity innerwear brands, inspiring room for creative development in design, fabric choice, and fit. The increased spending on stylish and trendy clothing by fashionable and conscious expectant mothers also aids the market growth, permitting leading apparel brands to provide trendy yet cozy innerwear, designed with discomfort elimination in mind.

Prominent product segments like maternity briefs and nursing bras offer immense opportunities for growth. With robust competition from well-established players and emerging brands, the maternity innerwear market ensures a vibrant ecosystem with extensive possibilities for innovation.



In today's market, the opportunity to showcase maternity innerwear brands on a larger platform is proving to be a lucrative endeavor. This opportunity is driven by various factors, including the influence of social media, fashion blogs, magazines, film, and television, all of which have elevated consumer expectations in terms of design, fabrics, and fit.

Expectant mothers are increasingly focused on their personal appearance, resulting in a growing fashion consciousness during pregnancy. This trend has encouraged them to invest in stylish and trendy maternity innerwear. Apparel brands have responded by offering on-trend yet comfortable innerwear that considers factors like fabric quality and the positioning of elastics, clasps, hooks, and tags to ensure comfort throughout various stages of pregnancy. Even celebrities like Zoe Foster Blake have been spotted wearing designer maternity innerwear labels.

Among the segments in the maternity innerwear market, maternity briefs held the largest share of revenue in 2021, making up 30.36% of the market. The dominance of maternity briefs is expected to continue during the forecast period. Nursing bras are set to expand at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. These bras are preferred by expectant and new mothers for their comfort and come in various styles to meet different needs. The availability of a wide range of maternity briefs both online and offline is driving demand in this segment.

The maternity innerwear industry boasts a mix of well-established players and smaller businesses. Notable names in the market include Seraphine, Wacoal, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, as well as smaller players like Hatch Collection LLC, MamaCouture, Hotmilk Lingerie, Belabumbum, Fresh Venturz LLP, Clovia, and Triumph Holding AG. This industry is highly competitive, with some manufacturers enjoying a significant market presence and a large customer base.



