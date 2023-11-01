               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Director/PDMR Shareholding


11/1/2023 5:46:50 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the“Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
a) Name Thomas Chambers
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status PDMR/Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3) Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
b) LEI 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
Identification code GB0007174294
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume Amount
£0.2075 18,583 £3,855.98
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
e) Date of the transaction 31 October 2023
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Date of notification

31 October 2023

Legal Disclaimer:
