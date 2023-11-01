Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the“Company”)
Director/PDMR Transaction
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial / persons closely associated
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Thomas Chambers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 2
| Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Position/status
|
| PDMR/Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Initial notification/Amendment
| Initial notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 3)
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participation, auction platform,
|
| auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Name
|
| Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| LEI
|
| 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
|
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
|
| (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
|
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
| Ordinary shares of nominal value 1 penny each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Identification code
|
| GB0007174294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
|
| Issue of Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
|
|
|
|
|
|
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|
| Price
| Volume
| Amount
|
|
|
| £0.2075
| 18,583
| £3,855.98
| d)
| Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| - Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| e)
| Date of the transaction
|
| 31 October 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| f)
| Place of the transaction
|
| London Stock Exchange
|
Date of notification
31 October 2023
