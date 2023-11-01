Gaming Innovation Group: Invitation To Q3 2023 Results Presentation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST JULIANS, Malta, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the third quarter 2023 before market opening on Wednesday 8 November 2023.

Chairman of the Board, Petter Nylander will host a presentation of the Q3 2023 results via livestream at 10:00 CET with Jonas Warrer, CEO Media and acting group CEO, and Richard Carter, CEO Platform & Sportsbook, attending. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:





For further information, please contact:

Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected] , +47 91668678

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading

iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.

GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. com

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group