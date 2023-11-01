(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Unprecedented international participation in the 20th Edition of Dubai WoodShow in March 2024

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Unprecedented international participation in the 20th Edition of Dubai WoodShow in March 2024The only platform leading in wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East and North AfricaThe organizing committee of Dubai WoodShow has announced the launch of its 20th edition, the leading exhibition in wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East and North Africa region, from 5 – 7 March 2024, at Dubai World Trade Centre.Dubai WoodShow brings together over 3 days the only commercial platform specializing in the wood sector in the region, with more than 10,000 visitors, specialized participants and 400 + exhibitors from 136 different countries around the world with unprecedented entries from several countries by booking large areas.Dubai WoodShow is an ideal opportunity for exhibitors and buyers to connect with leading experts, specialists, producers, suppliers, manufacturers, machine companies and tools in the wood and woodworking machinery industry to showcase their products, innovative technologies and production scenarios globally, along with a number of representatives of government entities interested in the sector, where all those wishing to register their participation can visit the website.Mr. Dawood Al Shezawi, Strategic Holding President, said: "Dubai WoodShow for 20 years maintained its leading position as an ideal platform for industry professionals, manufacturers, and suppliers from around the world to meet and showcase their latest innovations, products, and technologies in the wood and wood machinery industry. Besides sharing knowledge, experience, networking, and business cooperation, which fosters industry-wide growth."Additionally, he emphasized the exhibition's pivotal role in promoting sustainability in the wood business sector by highlighting environmentally responsible practices and showcasing sustainable wood manufacturing and supply techniques. In line with Dubai's commitment to sustainability and positioning the entire Middle East region as an active participant in eco-friendly woodwork.The UAE is one of the leading countries in the timber sector in the MENA region. It has a sophisticated industrial base in this sector. UAE's main sector in timber is on a high note due to its economic growth and its strategic geographical location between Asia, Europe, and Africa thus facilitating access to global markets. As well as having sophisticated infrastructure, such as ports, airports, and highway networks, which expedites trade and export operations.Dubai WoodShow offers exhibitors the opportunity to connect with their existing customers and discuss prospects for expanding joint work along with identifying potential customers from new markets, exploring potential job opportunities, concluding exclusive deals, and learning more about their main competitors.The exhibition provides an opportunity to review a wide range of wood machinery and equipment, enhancing technological progress and improving industry efficiency. As well as its role in attracting investors and entrepreneurs to the region, it contributes to raising the potential of the carpentry industry and achieving economic diversification.Alongside Dubai Wood Show three days of the event other activities are included, most notably the conference, which includes seminars and keynote speeches with the participation of elite experts, stakeholders and senior government officials. In order to exchange views, experiences, and knowledge on the latest developments and trends in local, regional and global markets. Dubai WoodShow offers another feature such as B2B meetings to facilitate the bilateral meetings between companies and customers, to enhance communication by increasing opportunities to partnership deals in the future. This enhances commercial deals with buyers on site together with the presentation of products to an international audience to make their brands more visible to the world, is another advantage that the exhibition offers to exhibitors and visitors. Innovation Awards will be also represented during the three days of Dubai WoodShow.-Ends-Notes to the editorThe Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition, which is the leading destination for wood and woodworking machinery industry in the Middle East, brings together approximately 400 exhibitors from more than 130 different countries around the world. It offers a dynamic platform for suppliers, manufacturers and machinery companies to showcase their products, innovative technologies, production scenarios and large-scale machinery to industry key players in the MENA region.Organized by Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions, the annual Dubai International Wood and Woodworking Machinery Exhibition attracts around 10,000 visitors each year. This year's 20th edition will be held from 5 to 7 March 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Strategic Marketing & Exhibitions is also set to organize a version of the exhibition at the Cairo International Conference Center from 7 to 10 December 2023. Besides organizing the first edition of the exhibition in Saudi Arabia at Siraj Exhibition and Convention Centre from 12 to 14 May 2024. For more details, please visit .مشاركات دولية غير مسبوقة ضمن فعاليات الدورة ال 20 من "معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب" مارس المقبل.المنصة التجارية الوحيدة المتخصصة في قطاع الأخشاب بمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا.الشيزاوي: "تسليط الضوء على الممارسات المسؤولة بيئياً وعرض تقنيات تصنيع وتوريد الأخشاب المستدامة"دبي، الإمارات العربيّة المتحدّة، 1 نوفمبر 2023أعلنت اللجنة المنظمة لمعرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب عن انطلاق فعاليات الدورة العشرين من المعرض، المنصة الرائدة للأخشاب ومكائن تصنيع الأخشاب في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا خلال الفترة من 5 إلى 7 مارس المقبل، في مركز دبي التجاري العالمي.يجمع معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب المنصة التجارية الوحيدة المتخصصة في قطاع الأخشاب بالمنطقة، على مدار 3 أيام أكثر من 10000 زائر ومشارك متخصص و400+ عارض من 136 دولة مختلفة حول العالم بمشاركات غير مسبوقة من عدة دول من خلال حجزها لمساحات كبيرة.يعد المعرض فرصة مثالية أمام العارضين والمشترين للتواصل مع كبار الخبراء والمتخصصين والمنتجين والموردين والمصنعين وشركات الآلات والأدوات في مجال صناعة الأخشاب وآلات النجارة لعرض منتجاتهم والتقنيات المبتكرة وسيناريوهات الإنتاج على مستوى عالمي، إلى جانب عدد من ممثلي الجهات الحكومية المهتمين بالقطاع، حيث يمكن لجميع الراغبين بتسجيل مشاركتهم عبر زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني .وقال داوود الشيزاوي، رئيس مجلس إدارة مجموعة الاستراتيجي المنظمة للمعرض: "نجح معرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب على مدار 20 عامًا في الحفاظ على مكانته الرائدة كمنصة مثالية لمحترفي الصناعة والمصنعين والموردين من جميع أنحاء العالم للالتقاء وعرض أحدث ابتكاراتهم ومنتجاتهم وتقنياتهم في صناعة الأخشاب وآلات النجارة. إلى جانب تبادل المعرفة والخبرات والتواصل والتعاون التجاري، مما يعزز النمو على مستوى الصناعة."وأكد الشيزاوي على دور المعرض المحوري في تعزيز الاستدامة في قطاع الأعمال الخشبية من خلال تسليط الضوء على الممارسات المسؤولة بيئياً وعرض تقنيات تصنيع وتوريد الأخشاب المستدامة. بما يتماشى مع التزام إمارة دبي بالاستدامة ويضع منطقة الشرق الأوسط بأكملها كمشارك نشط في الأعمال الخشبية الصديقة للبيئة.تُعد دولة الإمارات من الدول الرائدة في قطاع الأخشاب في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا. حيث تمتلك قاعدة صناعية متطورة في هذا القطاع. ويعود اهتمام الإمارات بقطاع الأخشاب إلى عدة أسباب منها النمو السكاني والاقتصادي وموقعها الجغرافي الاستراتيجي بين آسيا وأوروبا وإفريقيا، مما يسهل لها الوصول إلى الأسواق العالمية. فضلًا عن امتلاكها بنية تحتية متطورة، مثل الموانئ والمطارات وشبكة الطرق السريعة، مما يسهل لها عمليات التجارة والتصدير.يوفر معرض دبي للأخشاب للعارضين فرصة التواصل مع عملائهم الحاليين ومناقشة آفاق توسعة العمل المشترك إلى جانب التعرف على العملاء المحتملين من أسواق جديدة واستكشاف فرص عمل محتملة وإبرام صفقات حصرية، ومعرفة المزيد عن منافسيهم الرئيسيين.ويتيح المعرض فرصة استعراض مجموعة واسعة من آلات ومعدات الأعمال الخشبية، مما يعزز التقدم التكنولوجي وتحسين الكفاءة في الصناعة. فضلًا عن دوره في جذب المستثمرين ورجال الأعمال إلى المنطقة ما يسهم في رفع إمكانات صناعة النجارة وتحقيق التنويع الاقتصادي.فعاليات مصاحبةبالإضافة إلى المعرض الرئيسي، يقدم "معرض دبي للأخشاب" للمشاركين طيلة ثلاثة أيام باقة من الفعاليات، أبرزها المؤتمر الذي يضم ندوات وكلمات رئيسية يشارك فيها نخبة الخبراء والمهتمين وكبار المسؤولين الحكوميين والعاملين في القطاع، بهدف تبادل الآراء والخبرات والمعارف حول آخر المستجدات والاتجاهات في الأسواق المحلية والإقليمية والعالمية. ومن الفعاليات المميزة والفريدة للمشاركين، تنظيم اجتماعات B2B وتسهيل اللقاءات الثنائية بين الشركات والعملاء، لتعزيز التواصل بينهم، وزيادة فرص إبرام الصفقات والمبادلات التجارية في المستقبل. ويعد إبرام الصفقات التجارية مع المشترين في الموقع إلى جانب عرض المنتجات أمام جمهور دولي بشكل يجعل من علاماتها التجارية أكثر وضوحًا للعالمية، من المزايا الأخرى التي يقدمها المعرض للمشاركين. كما يتم خلال أيام المعرض تنظيم حفل توزيع جوائز الابتكار في صناعة الأخشاب.انتهىملاحظات للمحررمعرض دبي الدولي للأخشاب ومكائن الأخشاب: المنصة الرائدة للأخشاب ومكائن تصنيع الأخشاب في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، التي تجمع ما يقارب 400 عارض من 136 دولة مختلفة حول العالم، كما يتيح فرصة مثالية أمام جميع المشاركين للتواصل مع كبار الخبراء والمتخصصين والمنتجين والموردين في مجال صناعة الأخشاب والمكائن على مستوى عالمي، بهدف تبادل الخبرات والمعارف والتجارب بين المشاركين المحليين والأجانب ودعم فرص التعاون المشترك بينهم وجذب الاستثمارات لتطوير صناعة الأثاث.يقام المعرض سنوياً بتنظيم شركة الإستراتيجي لتنظيم المؤتمرات والمعارض، ويستقطب نحو 10000 زائر في كل عام، تنطلق الدورة ال 20 من المعرض خلال الفترة 5 إلى 7 مارس 2023 في مركز دبي التجاري العالمي.كما تقوم شركة الإستراتيجي بتنظيم نسخة من المعرض في مركز القاهرة الدولي للمؤتمرات، خلال الفترة الممتدة من 7 إلى 10 ديسمبر2023. إلى جانب تنظيم النسخة الأولى من المعرض في المملكة العربية السعودية / مركز سراج للمعارض والمؤتمرات خلال الفترة من 12 إلى 14 مايو 2024 ، لمزيد من التفاصيل، يرجى زيارة الموقع الإلكتروني.

