Global EV Traction Motor Market Demand, Growth And Development Trends By 2020 To 2025 | Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) The global EV traction motor market had been experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles. Government incentives, environmental concerns, and advances in battery technology were driving this growth.

The adoption of electric vehicles and the demand for traction motors vary by region. Markets in countries with strong government incentives and a charging infrastructure, like China, the United States, and Europe, were leading the way.





Several companies were prominent in the EV traction motor market, including Siemens, ABB, Bosch, and others. Many traditional automotive suppliers had also entered the market to supply electric motors for EVs.

Improvements in motor efficiency, power density, and cost reduction were key drivers in the market. As technology improved, electric motors were becoming more energy-efficient and affordable.

Traction motors were used in both battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). BEVs relied entirely on electric motors, while PHEVs combined electric and internal combustion engines.

Government regulations and emissions standards played a significant role in promoting electric vehicle adoption. Automakers were incentivized to produce more electric vehicles to meet these standards.





The development of a reliable and widespread charging infrastructure was crucial for the growth of the EV market. This affected the demand for EVs and, consequently, the demand for traction motors.

The availability and pricing of key raw materials, such as rare earth metals used in motor magnets, could impact the production costs and, in turn, the market.

Challenges included the cost of EVs, range anxiety, and the need for ongoing investment in charging infrastructure. However, these challenges were being addressed with time.

