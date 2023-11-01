UNICEF demands humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza amid rising child casualties

(MENAFN) UNICEF has reiterated its urgent plea for a humanitarian ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing the devastating toll it is taking on children in Gaza. Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, UNICEF spokesman James Elder highlighted that Gaza has tragically become a burial ground for thousands of children and described the situation as a living nightmare for all residents. He revealed that over 3,450 children in the Palestinian enclave have already lost their lives, with the death toll rising daily.



As Israel intensifies its ground offensive in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7, the conflict has also severely impacted Gaza's water system, exacerbating an already dire situation. The overall death toll in the territory has now exceeded 8,000. Beyond the immediate threat of bombs and mortars, Elder emphasized the water crisis, revealing that Gaza's water production capacity has plummeted to a mere 5 percent of its normal level. This leaves over a million children at risk of dehydration, and many have resorted to drinking salty water in desperation.



Even prior to the latest escalation, more than three-quarters of Gaza's children were identified as requiring mental health support due to the trauma they endured. Elder stressed that the repercussions of the fighting will reverberate through generations. To alleviate this dire situation, UNICEF calls on Israel to lift the siege on Gaza and advocates for the unrestricted access of humanitarian aid through all crossings. Without a ceasefire and the necessary provisions of water, medicine, and the release of abducted children, the situation threatens to deteriorate further, inflicting greater horrors on innocent children.



UNICEF's urgent appeal underscores the critical need for immediate action to protect the lives and well-being of children caught in the midst of the conflict in Gaza.

