West Bank Faces General Strike Against Ongoing Israeli Aggression

Ramallah, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- A widespread general strike has engulfed cities in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem on Wednesday, in condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.The relentless onslaught has resulted in the loss of over 8,610 lives, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women, with more than 23,000 injured thus far.According to Palestinian sources, the strike brought life to a standstill as universities, banks, and shops shuttered their doors. The calls for escalated resistance against the occupation resonated strongly, with Palestinians demanding justice and defending their inalienable rights to freedom, statehood, and independence.For the 26th consecutive day, Israeli occupation forces persist in their aggression, intensively bombarding the Gaza Strip and inflicting destruction upon residential homes and vital infrastructure.In response to Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, launched the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7.In a recent announcement, the Israeli occupation forces revealed the bolstering of their naval troops in the Red Sea area.