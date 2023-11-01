Communication, Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds As Gaza Endures Ongoing Israeli Offensive

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Nov. 1 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Telecommunications Company on Wednesday announced a complete disruption of all communication and internet services to the besieged Gaza Strip. This unfortunate turn of events coincides with the relentless Israeli offensive, now in its 26th consecutive day.The disruption is attributed to a reoccurrence of international communication routes being severed, exacerbating an already dire situation in Gaza.During the early hours, Israeli airstrikes once again targeted various areas in Gaza, resulting in multiple fatalities and several injuries following an airstrike on several residences.On a different front, Gaza's hospitals have sounded a final distress call, as they are on the brink of shutdown within a matter of hours. The imminent closure is a result of a critical shortage of fuel required to power the hospitals' generators.The crisis puts the lives of hundreds of wounded and patients at risk, including 42 children who depend on life support in pediatric incubators, 62 patients relying on artificial respirators, and 650 individuals suffering from kidney failure. This dire situation also impacts hundreds of patients in need of urgent surgical procedures.The ongoing Israeli offensive, which began on October 7th, has had devastating consequences, with a continually rising death toll now exceeding 8,500 lives lost and over 21,000 injured.