Zhuanghe City Of Liaoning Province Earns The Title Of Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZHUANGHE, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's

Republic of China published the Notification on Naming the 7th Group of

Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Areas, which includes

Zhuanghe City of Liaoning Province.

Zhuanghe City, Liaoning Province

Continue Reading

Located in the southern part of the eastern side of the Liaodong Peninsula, Zhuanghe City is well-known for the rapid economic growth in three key sectors,

namely the green economy centering on the clean energy industry, the blue

economy revolving around the marine industry, and the golden economy based on

the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries in

grain production and agriculture by leveraging its unique geographical

advantage. The joint progress of the "green, blue, and golden" economies has

laid a solid foundation for establishing a regionally-leading green economic

development demonstration area and an Ecological Civilization Construction

Demonstration Area, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal Committee.

Currently, a ten-million-kilowatt "five-in-one" green energy industry system

comprising wind, photovoltaics, hydropower, nuclear, and hydrogen storage has

taken shape in Zhuanghe City, making it the largest clean energy production

base in Northeast China in terms of planning and layout. Meanwhile, steps are

being taken to foster synchronous development in multiple blue industries by

focusing on the development of short-necked clam, puffer fish, oyster, and

other unique Zhuanghe seafood, while also focusing efforts on developing "blue

granary" to stimulate industrial transformation. Lastly, emphasis is also

placed on continually improving standardization in agriculture and animal

husbandry, ensuring advancements in "one label for two products" certification

for Zhuanghe blueberry and strawberry, thereby forming a distinct agricultural

system consisting of the five main industries of fruit, vegetable, edible

fungus, animal husbandry, and aquatic product. Zhuanghe City has succeeded in

creating a unique pathway of ecological development characterized by the

"ecological orientation of industries and industrialization of ecology".

Image Attachments Links:

Link:



Caption:

Zhuanghe City, Liaoning Province

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal Committee