Zhuanghe City Of Liaoning Province Earns The Title Of Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Area

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZHUANGHE, China, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's
Republic of China published the Notification on Naming the 7th Group of
Ecological Civilization Construction Demonstration Areas, which includes
Zhuanghe City of Liaoning Province.
Located in the southern part of the eastern side of the Liaodong Peninsula, Zhuanghe City is well-known for the rapid economic growth in three key sectors,
namely the green economy centering on the clean energy industry, the blue
economy revolving around the marine industry, and the golden economy based on
the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries in
grain production and agriculture by leveraging its unique geographical
advantage. The joint progress of the "green, blue, and golden" economies has
laid a solid foundation for establishing a regionally-leading green economic
development demonstration area and an Ecological Civilization Construction
Demonstration Area, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhuanghe Municipal Committee.
Currently, a ten-million-kilowatt "five-in-one" green energy industry system
comprising wind, photovoltaics, hydropower, nuclear, and hydrogen storage has
taken shape in Zhuanghe City, making it the largest clean energy production
base in Northeast China in terms of planning and layout. Meanwhile, steps are
being taken to foster synchronous development in multiple blue industries by
focusing on the development of short-necked clam, puffer fish, oyster, and
other unique Zhuanghe seafood, while also focusing efforts on developing "blue
granary" to stimulate industrial transformation. Lastly, emphasis is also
placed on continually improving standardization in agriculture and animal
husbandry, ensuring advancements in "one label for two products" certification
for Zhuanghe blueberry and strawberry, thereby forming a distinct agricultural
system consisting of the five main industries of fruit, vegetable, edible
fungus, animal husbandry, and aquatic product. Zhuanghe City has succeeded in
creating a unique pathway of ecological development characterized by the
"ecological orientation of industries and industrialization of ecology".
Zhuanghe City, Liaoning Province
