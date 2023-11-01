               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Net Asset Value On October 31, 2023


11/1/2023 5:17:11 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 31, 2023, net asset value was SEK 307 per share.

The closing price on October 31, 2023, was SEK 288.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 287.20 for the Class C shares.


Stockholm, November 1, 2023

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


MENAFN01112023004107003653ID1107350252

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search