Net Asset Value On October 31, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On October 31, 2023, net asset value was SEK 307 per share.
The closing price on October 31, 2023, was SEK 288.20 for the Class A shares and SEK 287.20 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, November 1, 2023
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
