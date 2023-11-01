Notice To Annual General Meeting In Skistar AB (Publ)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkiStar AB (publ) will hold its Annual General Meeting (below referred to as AGM) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 2 pm CET at Experium in Lindvallen, Sälen. Registration for the AGM will take place from 1.30 pm CET.

Right to participate and registration

Shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM shall both be entered in the share register administered by Euroclear Sweden AB as per Friday, 1 December 2023 and register their intention to participate in the AGM no later than on Tuesday, 5 December 2023. Registration of participation in the AGM can be submitted



The shareholder's name and personal identity number/corporate identity number must be provided when registering. In addition, the shareholders are kindly requested to provide contact details and number of shares held when registering. The Company must be provided with information regarding assistants, if any, at the time of registration.

In addition to attending the AGM in person or by proxy, the shareholders will also be given the opportunity to exercise their voting rights through advance voting (see below under the heading advance voting (postal voting)).

Nominee Registration

Shareholders who have their shares registered with an authorised nominee must, to have the right to participate in the AGM, temporarily re-register their shares in their own names. Shareholders who wish such re-registration, so-called registration of voting rights, must request it from its authorised nominee. Voting rights registrations made by the nominee no later than Tuesday, 5 December 2023, will be considered when presenting the share register. This implies that the shareholders must inform the nominees of such re-registration in good time prior to this date. Such re-registration may be temporary.

Advance voting (postal voting)

Shareholders can, through verification with BankID, cast their postal vote electronically via Euroclear Sweden AB's website: Shareholders can also cast their postal vote by e-mail or post by submitting a specific advance voting form. The form, instructions and contact information for advance voting are available on the Company's website: and can also be obtained by contacting the Company/Euroclear Sweden AB at contact information as above. The advance voting form is valid as a notification to attend the meeting. The completed voting form must be received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on 5 December 2023. The advance voting form, with any attached authorisation document, are to be submitted by e-mail to , or by mail to SkiStar AB, "Annual General Meeting", c/o Euroclear Sweden AB, Box 191, 101 23 Stockholm. If the shareholder is a legal entity, a verified copy of the certificate of registration or an equivalent authority document for the legal entity shall be attached to the advance voting form. The same applies if the shareholder votes in advance by proxy.

For the items on the agenda where the Board or the Nomination Committee have submitted proposals, it is possible to vote Yes or No, which is clearly stated in the advance voting form. A shareholder can also abstain from voting on any item. The shareholder may not provide special instructions or conditions in the voting form. If so, the advance vote is invalid in its entirety. Further instructions and conditions are included in the advance voting form.

Note that shareholders wishing to participate in the AGM through advance voting shall, just as with personal participation, be entered in the share register as per Friday, 1 December 2023 (and shares registered with an authorised nominee must be re-registered in the shareholder's own name).

Proxy and Proxy form

Shareholders who do not intend to be present in person at the AGM may – in addition to the above alternative of advanced voting – be represented by a proxy with a written, dated and duly signed power of attorney. Such power of attorney is considered to apply for a period of one year after being issued, or longer if clearly stated on the document, up to a maximum of five years. The power of attorney should be sent to the Company at the above address in good time prior to the AGM. If the power of attorney has been issued by a legal entity, a certified copy of the legal entity's certificate of registration or equivalent should be attached. The Company provides the shareholders with a proxy form, if requested. The proxy form can be found at the Company's webpage and can be ordered from the Company (see contact details above under the heading Right to participate and registration).

Processing of personal data

Proposed agenda

Opening of the meetingElection of Chairman of the MeetingPreparation and approval of the voting listApproval of agendaElection of two persons to verify the minutesConfirmation that the meeting has been duly convenedPresentation by the CEOPresentation of the submitted annual report and auditor's report, as well as the consolidated financial statements and auditor's report for the consolidated accountsResolution regarding adoption of the income statement and balance sheet, and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheetResolution regarding the appropriation of the Company's profit according to the adopted balance sheetResolution regarding the discharge from liability for the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO with regard to the financial year 2022/23Resolution regarding the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the AGMResolution regarding the fees for the members of the Board of DirectorsElection of members of the Board of DirectorsElection of Chairman of the Board of DirectorsResolution regarding the number of auditors and deputy auditors, if anyResolution regarding the fees for the auditorElection of auditorResolution regarding approval of the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2022/23Resolution regarding the guidelines for remuneration to senior executivesResolution regarding authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve on new share issuesResolution on authorization providing the Board of Directors with the right to pass resolutions regarding acquisitions and sales of the Company's own sharesResolution on shareholder proposal from Kristina Lindström that SkiStar should introduce free season tickets for all guests who are over 75 years oldClosing of the AGM

Proposed resolutions



The Nomination Committee's proposals

The Nomination Committee of SkiStar AB (publ) consists of Per Gullstrand, appointed by Ekhaga Utveckling AB, Anders Moberg, appointed by ACapital Sweden SS Holdco AB, Niklas Johansson, appointed by Handelsbanken Fonder and Marianne Nilsson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder. The Nomination Committee has appointed Per Gullstrand as its chairman. The Nomination Committee proposes the following.

2. Election of Chairman of the Meeting

The Nomination Committee proposes the AGM to elect the chairman of the Board of Directors, Anders Sundström, chairman of the AGM.

12. Resolution regarding the number of members and deputy members of the Board of Directors to be elected by the AGM

The Nomination Committee proposes that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be seven, without deputies, for the period until the end of the next AGM.

13. Resolution regarding the fees for the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee proposes that total fees for the Board of Directors, including Committee fees, shall amount to SEK 2,890,000 (2,810,000) in total. The fees shall be distributed as follows; SEK 670,000 (650,000) to the chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 310,000 (300,000) to each of the other members of the Board of Directors that are not employed by the Company. Fees to the members of the Audit Committee shall amount to SEK 240,000 (240,000) in total, of which SEK 120,000 (120,000) to the chairman of the Committee and SEK 60,000 (60,000) to each of the other two members of the Audit Committee. Fees to the members of the Remuneration Committee shall amount to SEK 120,000 (120,000) in total, of which SEK 60,000 (60,000) to the chairman of the Committee and SEK 30,000 (30,000) to each of the other two members of the Remuneration Committee.

14. Election of members of the Board of Directors

The Board Member Sara Karlsson has informed the Nomination Committee that she refrains from being re-elected. The Nomination Committee proposes Anders Sundström, Lena Apler, Fredrik Paulsson, Gunilla Rudebjer, Anders Svensson and Vegard Søraunet to be re-elected Members of the Board of Directors. In addition, Carina Åkerström is proposed to be elected as new Member of the Board of Directors. All for the period until the end of the next AGM.

Information about the person proposed for new election to the Board

Carina Åkerström

Born: 1962. Carina is currently Board Member and resigning President and CEO of Svenska Handelsbanken. Other significant professional commitments: Board Member in Holmen AB, the Swedish Bankers' Association, as well as in the World Childhood Foundation. Principal education and professional experience: Law degree. Employed at Handelsbanken since 1986, where she has held a number of different managerial positions with results responsibility. Independence: Independence in relation to the Company and company management as well as to major shareholders. Shareholding in SkiStar: 0.

Information about the persons proposed for re-election to the Board etc.

15. Election of Chairman of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Committee proposes Anders Sundström be re-elected chairman of the Board of Directors , for the period until the end of the next AGM.

16. Resolution regarding the number of auditors and deputy auditors, if any

The Nomination Committee proposes, in accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation, that the Company shall appoint one registered auditing firm as auditor, without deputies, for the period until the end of the next AGM.

17. Resolution regarding the fees for the auditor

The Nomination Committee proposes, in accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation, that fees to the auditor shall be paid on an on-account basis.

18. Election of auditor

The Nomination Committee proposes, in accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation, that the registered auditing firm Deloitte AB is re-elected as the Company's auditor for a period of one year. Deloitte has informed the Nomination Committee that, should the Nomination Committee's proposal also be the decision of the AGM, the authorised public accountant, Kent Åkerlund, is to keep the position of auditor-in-charge. Neither the Nomination Committee's proposal nor the Audit Committee's recommendation has been subject to influence from third parties or has been forced by any contractual terms that restrict the freedom of choice in the auditor's election.

The Board of Director's proposals

10. Resolution regarding the appropriation of the Company's profit according to the adopted balance sheet

The Board of Directors proposes that dividends of SEK 2.60 per share, totalling SEK 203,777,746, be distributed. The remaining disposable earnings of SEK 1,065,149,205 shall be balanced in a new account. The record date for the right to receive dividend shall be Tuesday, 12 December 2023. If the AGM resolves in favour of the proposal, the planned date of payment of dividend via Euroclear Sweden is Friday, 15 December 2023.

19. Resolution regarding approval of the Board of Directors' remuneration report for 2022/23

The Board of Directors proposes that the AGM resolves to approve the Board of Directors' report regarding remuneration to senior executives relating to 2022/23 pursuant to Chapter 8, Section 53 a of the Swedish Companies Act.

20. Resolution regarding the guidelines for remuneration to senior executives

The Board recommends that the Annual General Meeting adopt the following guidelines for remuneration of senior executives. The guidelines apply until new guidelines are adopted by the general meeting and are valid for a maximum of four years.

Scope

The guidelines below include the Board of Directors (as applicable), the CEO and other members of Group management, hereinafter referred to as senior executives. The guidelines are applicable to remuneration under new agreements and amendments to remuneration already agreed after adoption of the new guidelines by the AGM. The guidelines do not apply to remuneration decided on by the general meeting.

The guidelines' promotion of the Company's business strategy, long-term interests and sustainability

SkiStar's vision is to create memorable mountain experiences. As a listed Company, SkiStar aims to create value for the Company's shareholders and promote long-term sustainability in all operations.