Flash News: OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Now Integrated With Scroll

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of November 1, 2023.



OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator Now Integrated with Scroll, a reliable and scalable Layer 2 blockchain

OKX Wallet's DEX aggregator has integrated with Scroll , a Layer 2 Ethereum network that provides scaling solutions for projects built on the Ethereum virtual machine. Leveraging zero-knowledge technology, it accelerates development and reduces costs while maintaining a strong emphasis on security and dependability.



Scroll is designed by and for Ethereum developers. A swift, reliable and scalable Layer-2 blockchain, Scroll extends Ethereum's capabilities, enabling apps to scale without any surprises. Thanks to bytecode-level compatibility, existing Ethereum apps can migrate onto Scroll as-is, and at a significantly reduced cost.

Thanks to this integration on OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator, Scroll users now have better access to optimal trading prices, affordable fees, fast transactions and better liquidity. Current DEXes on Scroll chain that are integrated with OKX Wallet's DEX Aggregator include Kyber Network, Dodo, Izumi Finance, SyncSwap, SpaceFi and more.

On October 19, 2023, OKX announced that the OKX Wallet supports the Scroll mainnet. With this integration, OKX Wallet users can view and transfer crypto assets seamlessly via the Scroll network on both the OKX app and web extension.

OKX Wallet's DEX is a multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXes and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.



For more information, please visit the Support Center .