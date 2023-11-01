Barbeque Grill Market To Worth USD 8.3 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbeque Grill Market will be valued around USD 8.3 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As per the report, the increasing adoption of outdoor recreational activities, including camping and picnics, has spurred the demand for barbeque grills. Consumers are now seeking memorable culinary experiences with friends & family, fostering the need for efficient and user-friendly grilling equipment. Moreover, the rising trend of at-home dining, accentuated by the COVID-19 pandemic, has elevated the equipment importance in households. Individuals are increasingly embracing the art of outdoor cooking to create delightful meals. This factor, along with the allure of preparing restaurant-quality meals in the comfort of one's home is encouraging consumers to opt for culinary journey, thereby boosting the sales of barbeque grills.

Sustainability trend to push electric barbeque grill uptake

The barbeque grill market from electric barbeque grills segment is anticipated to gain momentum and witnessing high demand over the coming years, owing to the convenience as well as the sustainability offered by the product. Electric grills are an environmentally friendly option, as they produce fewer emissions compared to traditional charcoal or gas grills. They are compact, easy to use, and provide precise temperature control, ensuring consistent cooking results. Consumers living in urban environments, where open-flame grilling may not always be practical, are turning to electric grills to satisfy their barbeque cravings. These products are also favored for their rapid heating capabilities, enabling users to enjoy their favorite grilled dishes in a matter of minutes.

Availability of varied models to boost adoption in households

The household application of barbeque grill market is slated generate notable revenues during 2023 and 2032, favored by the increasing recognition of the pleasures of outdoor cooking. The modern grills have evolved to encompass various sizes and features, catering to diverse consumer preferences. Moreover, the versatility of barbeque grills has expanded their usage beyond traditional grilling. Many new models offer additional functionalities, such as smoking, roasting, and baking, making them indispensable for culinary enthusiasts. The integration of innovative technologies like smart temperature control and remote monitoring further enhances the appeal of barbeque grills in domestic settings.

Improving disposable income to bolster Asia Pacific market growth

Asia Pacific barbeque grill market is poised to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period, on account of the region's economic development, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles. Countries like China, India, and Australia have witnessed a surge in barbeque culture, driven by a growing middle class with disposable income. Furthermore, the cultural significance of communal outdoor cooking in many Asian countries has cemented barbeque grills as essential element of social gatherings and celebrations. The vast potential of the Asia Pacific region is attracting manufacturers and retailers, leading to a competitive landscape that is set to redefine the global barbeque grill industry.

Moving on to the competitive framework, Broil King, Dyna-Glo Manufacturing, Landmann Group, Fire Magic, Napoleon Grills, Char-Broil Corporation, and Weber Stephen Products LLC are some main barbeque grill market players. These manufacturers are focused on introducing innovative product variants with advanced features to meet the evolving consumer demands and strengthen their industry stake.

