Layr Secures $10 Million Investment To Bridge The Small Business Insurance Tech Gap For Brokers

ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2023 -- Layr , a leading insurance tech company, closed a $10 million round of financing led by Cota Capital. The K Fund, HSCM Ventures, Sandbox Industries, and Flyover Capital also participated in the round. The company will use the funds to expand go-to-market operations and bolster Layr's platform functionality for brokers. Independent insurance brokerages use Layr's cloud-based tools and services to increase broker profitability and customer satisfaction in small business insurance operations.



“One of every four dollars in the GDP goes through the insurance industry, yet it's glacially slow to change. Many of the tools to distribute and service insurance products are outdated, using the same technology as when I entered the industry 20 years ago. Layr's changing that for underwriters, brokers, and policyholders,” said Phillip Naples, founder and CEO of Layr.“When brokers use Layr for their small business insurance management, their policyholders receive insurance services that are as easy and painless as their online banking. With Layr, broker partners handle more clients with ease and at higher margins, all while gaining valuable business intelligence. It's time to bring small business insurance into the 21st century.”

Layr's platform modernizes the complex, manual workflows of small business insurance for a digital, data-driven future. With Layr, brokers can serve up to 6 times more small business clients, transporting brokerages' small business units into high-margin territory. Layr's platform also optimizes the insurance experience for small business owners who are traditionally stretched thin managing their business. When a brokerage works with Layr, their small business clients can access a white-labeled, secure online portal to shop for or renew coverage, file claims, easily generate necessary insurance documentation, and download or pay bills online at their convenience, 24x7.

According to Census Bureau data, more than 5 million small businesses were created in 2022, a 40-plus percent increase from pre-pandemic levels. Because these businesses must be insured, they represent an alluring opportunity for brokers to grow top-line revenue. However, small business insurance policies are also inefficient and expensive to manage due to legacy systems and licensed staff requirements. Layr solves the problem of small business insurance at scale through combining industry know-how with technology that modernizes the policyholder experience, increasing efficiency and returning profits to brokers.

“Layr's platform is built by veterans of the commercial insurance industry who understand the challenge that brokerages face to service small business customers,” said Stewart Pond, principal at Cota Capital.“The small business insurance market is large and growing but inherently costly to manage. The challenge is compounded further by an undersupply of licensed account managers, acting as a bottleneck to longer-term growth of the brokerage. Layr aligns their incentives with the broker, by leveraging its platform to service customers at higher profit margins while ensuring a best-in-class experience. Insurance carriers recognize the value that brokers provide as a trusted advisor in their community as customers seek coverage. Layr is building the infrastructure to automate manual, time-intensive tasks and help brokers focus on areas where they can provide the highest value for customers. We believe that Layr has the team, the technology, and the vision to become a leader in small commercial insurance and a de facto solution for brokers as they scale their business.”

How the Layr Platform Makes Small Business Insurance Profitable

The Layr platform streamlines policyholder operations for brokerages while satisfying policyholder needs.

Specifically, the Layr platform digitizes all paper-based data and eliminates 100 percent of manual invoices and checks. With Layr, brokers can offer their policyholders a friendly online hub with 24x7 account management, access to their insurance documents, a consolidated view of all their policies, online quotes and claims, and electronic payments. The online hub integrates with carriers, automates workflow, and provides brokers with a powerful analytics dashboard that surfaces important insights and trends.

“Layr has turned our small business book from a cost center to a profit center,” said Sean O'Hare, vice president from Holmes Murphy.“The reality is that small commercial clients are active and having an on-demand resource for them to manage their insurance program is beneficial for them and us. With Layr, we get happier policy holders and a happier sales and service staff. It's a win-win!”

About Layr

Layr is the leading insurance technology partner for independent commercial insurance brokerages. Brokerages of all sizes profitably serve and scale their small commercial insurance business and increase customer satisfaction with Layr. Ten of the top 100 privately held agencies, including Holmes Murphy and Hub International work with Layr. Through an industry-first combination of technology and licensed support, brokers choose Layr to deliver a white-labeled, streamlined, and efficient experience to policyholders. Learn more at withlayr .

