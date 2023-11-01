President Tokayev Calls France Key Partner Of Kazakhstan In EU

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. France is
Kazakhstan's key partner in the EU, said President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with French President
Emmanuel Macron in Astana, Trend reports.
"Cooperation between Kazakhstan and France is developing
dynamically, but it is necessary to give it additional impetus.
Therefore, we can call your visit historical, very important. I am
confident that today's negotiations will be productive," Tokayev
said.
According to him, France is a key and reliable partner of
Kazakhstan in the EU, as well as one of the largest investors in
the country's economy.
The leaders of the two countries discussed the state and
prospects for the development of the Kazakh-French strategic
partnership. Particular attention was paid to strengthening the
political dialogue, deepening cooperation in the trade, economic,
investment, energy, transport, logistics and cultural-humanitarian
spheres.
On November 1, Macron arrived on an official visit to
Astana.
The volume of bilateral trade and economic relations between
Kazakhstan and France ranged from $2.5 billion to $6.5 billion per
year over the past decade, with Kazakhstani exports accounting for
80-90 percent of the total volume.
By the end of 2022, trade volume stood at $4 billion, an
increase of 30.4 percent over the previous year, with Kazakhstan's
exports reaching $3.1 billion and imports reaching $916.5
million.
About 170 companies with French capital operate successfully in
Kazakhstan, including such large groups as Total, Orano, Alstom,
Danone, Vicat, Saint Gobain and others implementing high-tech
projects.
