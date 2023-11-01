President Tokayev Calls France Key Partner Of Kazakhstan In EU

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. France is Kazakhstan's key partner in the EU, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Astana, Trend reports.

"Cooperation between Kazakhstan and France is developing dynamically, but it is necessary to give it additional impetus. Therefore, we can call your visit historical, very important. I am confident that today's negotiations will be productive," Tokayev said.

According to him, France is a key and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the EU, as well as one of the largest investors in the country's economy.

The leaders of the two countries discussed the state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-French strategic partnership. Particular attention was paid to strengthening the political dialogue, deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, energy, transport, logistics and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

On November 1, Macron arrived on an official visit to Astana.

The volume of bilateral trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and France ranged from $2.5 billion to $6.5 billion per year over the past decade, with Kazakhstani exports accounting for 80-90 percent of the total volume.

By the end of 2022, trade volume stood at $4 billion, an increase of 30.4 percent over the previous year, with Kazakhstan's exports reaching $3.1 billion and imports reaching $916.5 million.

About 170 companies with French capital operate successfully in Kazakhstan, including such large groups as Total, Orano, Alstom, Danone, Vicat, Saint Gobain and others implementing high-tech projects.

