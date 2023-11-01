Azerbaijan's Mercury-1 Vessel Back In Operation After Overhaul (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The "Mercury-1"
vessel owned by sea transport fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping
Company (ASCO) has undergone overhaul, ASCO said, Trend reports.
The repair was carried out in a short period of time and with
high quality at Zygh ship repair and construction plant.
The ferry's main engines were repaired and two out of three
auxiliary engines were replaced with new ones. Hull welding,
piping, electrical and automation work was completed on the ship.
The ship's machinery (pumps, separator, compressor) was also
repaired.
A modern satellite communication terminal of a new type
"Inmarsat-C", two mobile ultrashort-wave radios, a depth echo
sounder, two antennas for a stationary UGD radio, one electronic
chart (ECDIS), a radar station (RADAR) and a gyrocompass were
installed on board.
The underwater and surface parts, head deck, engine room and
superstructure of the ship "Mercury-1" were cleaned and painted,
living and service spaces of the crew were repaired at the level of
modern requirements.
The ship, which successfully passed the test inspection, was
returned to operation.
