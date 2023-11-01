Kazakhstan, France To Sign Significant Contracts - Macron

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 1. Kazakhstan and
France will sign significant contracts today to advance strategic
and economic relations, French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on
a visit to Astana, said in a meeting with President of Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.
Macron thanked Tokayev for the invitation to visit
Kazakhstan.
"We will be able to advance on important international topics,
emphasize our commitment to the UN Charter, principles such as
territorial integrity, national sovereignty. We will also be able
to discuss key bilateral issues. We are important economic
partners. In addition, I would like to note that we will sign
significant contracts that will advance the strategic and economic
relations between our countries," he said.
The leaders of the two countries discussed the state and
prospects for the development of the Kazakh-French strategic
partnership.
Particular attention was paid to strengthening the political
dialogue, deepening cooperation in the trade, economic, investment,
energy, transport, logistics and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
On November 1, Macron arrived on an official visit to
Astana.
The volume of bilateral trade and economic relations between
Kazakhstan and France ranged from $2.5 billion to $6.5 billion per
year over the past decade, with Kazakhstani exports accounting for
80-90 percent of the total volume.
By the end of 2022, trade volume stood at $4 billion, an
increase of 30.4 percent over the previous year, with Kazakhstan's
exports reaching $3.1 billion and imports reaching $916.5
million.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107350201
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.