Vagif Khachatryan - Main Organizer Of All Criminal Actions In Azerbaijan's Meshali, Victim Says (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.
Detained Vagif
Khachatryan was the organizer and participant of all criminal
actions (in the village of Meshali), said victim Salman Raghimov,
Trend reports.
He made the remark at another court hearing on the criminal case
of Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of
Meshali, Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, committed by members of
Armenian separatist troops.
“The Armenians attacked the village at night, when everyone was
sleeping. I was wounded in the leg. I saw how the Armenians burned
the village and killed innocent people," Raghimov reminded.
"I ask to sentence Khachatryan to life imprisonment,” the victim
added.
Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international
wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained
at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year. In December
1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25
Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from
their legal place of residence in Meshali village.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen
against him.
About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal
case.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN01112023000187011040ID1107350198
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.