Vagif Khachatryan - Main Organizer Of All Criminal Actions In Azerbaijan's Meshali, Victim Says (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Detained Vagif Khachatryan was the organizer and participant of all criminal actions (in the village of Meshali), said victim Salman Raghimov, Trend reports.

He made the remark at another court hearing on the criminal case of Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali, Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian separatist troops.

“The Armenians attacked the village at night, when everyone was sleeping. I was wounded in the leg. I saw how the Armenians burned the village and killed innocent people," Raghimov reminded.

"I ask to sentence Khachatryan to life imprisonment,” the victim added.

Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year. In December 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.

About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel