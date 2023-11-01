Armenians Killed All Azerbaijanis, Even Those Who Surrendered - Victim In Vagif Khachatryan Case

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Armenians demanded Azerbaijanis to surrender through loudspeakers and then killed those who surrendered, victim Elshan Abdullayev said at the regular session of the court on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan, Trend reports.

Khachatryan is accused of committing genocide in the village of Meshali, Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian separatist troops.

"Vagif Khachatryan was one of the leaders of those criminals who brought so much suffering to the people of our village," the victim added.

Abdullayev also noted that Armenians burned the entire village.

Armenian citizen Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, which included Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.

About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal case.

