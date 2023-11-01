Armenians Killed All Azerbaijanis, Even Those Who Surrendered - Victim In Vagif Khachatryan Case

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Armenians
demanded Azerbaijanis to surrender through loudspeakers and then
killed those who surrendered, victim Elshan Abdullayev said at the
regular session of the court on the criminal case of Vagif
Khachatryan, Trend reports.
Khachatryan is accused of committing genocide in the village of
Meshali, Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, committed by members of
Armenian separatist troops.
"Vagif Khachatryan was one of the leaders of those criminals who
brought so much suffering to the people of our village," the victim
added.
Abdullayev also noted that Armenians burned the entire
village.
Armenian citizen Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted
list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained at the
Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.
In December 1991, the criminal group, which included
Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and
expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in
Meshali village.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen
against him.
About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal
case.
