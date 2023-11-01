Azerbaijan's Meshali Village Massacre Survivor Gives Court Testimony

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Vagif Khachatryan
knew all the roads in Azerbaijan's Meshali village well, the
Armenians surrounded the village and killed everyone who got in
their way, said victim, resident of the Meshali village Ali
Behbudov said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at another court hearing on the criminal case
of Khachatryan, accused of committing genocide in the village of
Meshali, Khojaly district, committed by members of Armenian
separatist troops.
Behbudov noted that one of the leaders of all these crimes was
Vagif Khachatryan.
"The Armenians oppressed us and Khachatryan was directly
involved in this," he added, asking to sentence the war criminal to
life imprisonment.
Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international
wanted list in connection with the Meshali massacre, was detained
at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.
In December 1991, the criminal group, which included
Khachatryan, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and
expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in
Meshali village.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen
against him.
About 59 people were recognized as victims in the criminal
case.
