Western Azerbaijan Community's Letter To UN Circulated As Official Document

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Western
Azerbaijan Community sent a letter to UN High Commissioner for
Human Rights Volker Türk providing a detailed legal assessment of
Armenia's massive human rights violations (ethnic cleansing against
Azerbaijanis and preventing them from returning home), Trend reports, referring
to the Community.
Recently, this letter was circulated as official documents of
the highest authorities according to the agenda items of the UN
Security Council and General Assembly concerning the prevention of
genocide, ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, as well as the
eradication of racism and xenophobia.
The community noted that the document calls on the UN human
rights bodies to conduct an impartial and comprehensive
investigation of the mentioned human rights violations, to assist
in the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia to their homes, to make efforts to hold accountable those
who prevent their return, as well as those who carried out ethnic
cleansing and destruction of cultural and historical heritage.
"The circulation of the letter as an official document of the
highest UN bodies has further strengthened the basis for these
bodies to systematically address the issue of return of
Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia," the community said.
