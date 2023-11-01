SOF Fighters Hit Russian Proryv Tank Near Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Soldiers of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a Russian repair vehicle and damaged a T-90 "Proryv" tank near Avdiivka with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

"In Avdiivka direction, the enemy keeps trying to encircle the town but our defenders firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the occupiers. SOF soldiers (as always) do it well and at the most unexpected moment for the enemy," the command of the Special Operations Forces posted on Facebook .

Operators of the 3rd regiment destroyed a Russian repair vehicle and damaged a T-90 "Proryv" tank near Avdiivka with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle.

As reported, the fighters of the Special Operations Forces destroyed $25 million worth of Russian equipment in a week in Zaporizhzhia direction.