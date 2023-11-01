Invaders Hit Nikopol, Marhanets Community Five Times At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian troops launched five artillery strikes on Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, firing 25 shells.

"The enemy fired 25 artillery shells at Nikopol district last night. The district center and Marhanets community were hit. In total, they shelled populated settlements five times," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Telegram .

According to preliminary information, nobody was injured. The consequences of the attacks are being specified.