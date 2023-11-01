               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Invaders Hit Nikopol, Marhanets Community Five Times At Night


11/1/2023 5:11:00 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, the Russian troops launched five artillery strikes on Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region, firing 25 shells.

"The enemy fired 25 artillery shells at Nikopol district last night. The district center and Marhanets community were hit. In total, they shelled populated settlements five times," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Telegram .

Read also: Russians attack Kremenchuk oil refinery with drones

According to preliminary information, nobody was injured. The consequences of the attacks are being specified.

