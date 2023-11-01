During Night Attack, Enemy Focuses On Poltava Region - Ihnat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the night attack on the territory of Ukraine, Russian invaders focused on the Poltava region.

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, said this on the air of the nationwide telethon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"There was no specific night attack, only an increase in the number of weapons - Shahed-136/131 strike drones. There actually was an alert in most regions of Ukraine, and the attack was focused on the Poltava region, they attacked in several waves. The drones came out in groups, then split up individually and actually flew up to the western regions, a few drones were even in western Ukraine," Ihnat said.

He noted that the number of attacks on Ukraine in October was lower than in September, but warned against taking the threats lightly. Ihnat also emphasized the need to strengthen anti-aircraft missile units to protect infrastructure.

As reported, at night on November 1, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities in Ukraine using Shahed-136/131 attack drones and Kh-59 guided missiles.