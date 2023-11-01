One Killed, Four Injured In Russian Attack On Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a person was killed and four people were injured in an enemy kamikaze drone attack this morning.
"In the morning, the enemy attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. A 59-year-old woman was killed. Four people were injured: women, 26, 52 and 62, and a 73-year-old man," Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak posted on Facebook .
As reported, the enemy shelled Nikopol district with artillery 25 times last night.
