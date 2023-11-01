Drone Debris Damage Railway Contact Network In Kirovograd Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The wreckage of the downed drone damaged the railway contact network in the Kropyvnytskyi district of the Kirovohrad region.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Railroad Administration, Andriy Raykovych, on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"The wreckage of the drone shot down over the Kropyvnytskyi district damaged the railway contact network," he said.

There were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure. The repair team promptly repaired the damaged area.

As reported by Ukrinform, at night on November 1, Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure and military facilities in Ukraine using Shahed-136/131 attack drones and an Kh-59 guided missile.