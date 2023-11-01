Shelling Of Kherson: Employee Of City Administration Killed, People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, an employee of the city's military administration was killed and two more people were injured in the Russian shelling.

“Kherson. Around 09:00, the city center was struck again. An employee of the city's military administration was killed by a Russian projectile. Two more colleagues from the urban planning department were injured, one of them is in a serious condition," the Kherson Regional Military Administration posted on Telegram .

Later, the Kherson City Military Administration added that the number of injured increased to three, one of the injured is in serious condition.

As noted, the enemy hit Kherson city center from the temporarily occupied left bank.

At the time of the attack, women and men were outside. Three of them are employees of the Kherson City Military Administration (department of urban planning, architecture and land resources).

As noted, the injured woman is in serious condition. She has a traumatic amputation of the left forearm, injuries to the abdominal cavity. One of the men received minor injuries, the other was hospitalized in a moderate condition. The injured are given all the necessary assistance.