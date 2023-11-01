US, South Korea’s collaboration to modernize 100 tactical nuclear weapons

(MENAFN) Two defense industry-linked think tanks, the Asan Institute for Policy Studies and the RAND Corporation, have jointly recommended that the United States and South Korea collaborate to modernize approximately 100 tactical nuclear weapons. The primary goal is to enhance South Korea's defenses in response to what is perceived as a growing threat from North Korea. According to their report titled 'Options for Strengthening ROK Nuclear Assurance,' North Korea is believed to have already established a nuclear weapon force that poses an existential threat to South Korea's security and is on the verge of potentially posing a similar threat to the United States.



The report further suggests that South Korea should bear the expenses of modernizing these nuclear weapons, which would be housed on US soil but rapidly deployable to meet Seoul's defensive requirements. It underscores concerns about North Korea's nuclear capabilities, indicating that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is planning to build a force of at least 300 to 500 nuclear weapons. The report speculates that North Korea may surpass the 300-weapon threshold by around 2030.



North Korea's current nuclear arsenal is described as having the potential to cause the deaths of approximately 2 million people if deployed towards South Korea. The report also asserts that North Korea aims to leverage its nuclear arsenal to test the resolve of Washington's alliance with Seoul and seeks to exert dominance over South Korea without the need for a physical invasion. To exert pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear weapons program, the report suggests storing some US weapons in South Korea for both symbolic and operational purposes, as well as having all or part of the nuclear weapons on a US ballistic missile submarine operating in the Pacific to target North Korea.



In April, US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk Yeol, signed the Washington Declaration, solidifying their commitment to extend their military deterrence partnership in response to an uptick in North Korean ballistic missile testing. This joint recommendation underscores the evolving dynamics and concerns in the Korean Peninsula region.

