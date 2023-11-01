Azerbaijani GM Mammadyarov Ranks 16 In FIDE Ranking

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has announced its
latest ratings for November 1, 2023.
Azerbaijani GM Shahriyar Mammadyarov is listed 16th with 2, 734
points. The chess player moved up one position, Azernews reports.
Another GM Teymur Rajabov ranked 14th with 2,745 points.
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen remains the highest-rated human on the
planet.
The International Chess Federation (FIDE) governs international
chess competitions. Each month, FIDE publishes the lists "Top 100
Players", "Top 100 Women", "Top 100 Juniors" and "Top 100 Girls"
rankings of countries according to the average rating of their Top
10 players and Top 10 female players using the Elo rating
system.
Shahriyar Mammadyarov is a three-fold European Team Champion
(2009, 2013, and 2017) and gold medalist at the 2012 Chess Olympiad
on the third board.
He won the World Junior Chess Championship in 2003 and repeated
his victory in 2005, becoming the only two-time champion, achieving
a 2,953 performance rating after eight rounds.
After winning the Essent Tournament in 2006, Shahriyar achieved
world fame.
In June 2016, Mammadyarov won the 3rd Vugar Gashimov Memorial
Shamkir Chess Tournament.
He defeated Fabiano Caruana and Anish Giri in the last two
rounds, which put him in a tie-break situation with Caruana. He
defeated Caruana in the tiebreak, thus giving him a tournament
victory.
In 2021, Mammadyarov defeated the 13-time world champion, Garry
Kasparov, at the Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb (Croatia).
Teymur Rajabov earned the title of a grandmaster at the age of
14, making him the second-youngest grandmaster in history at the
time. He defeated Kasparov back in 2003.
He also won the European Team Chess Championship with Azerbaijan
in 2009, 2013, and 2017.
His major individual achievements include joint first place at
the 2008 Elista Grand Prix, the 2017 Geneva Grand Prix, and the
2019 FIDE World Cup.
