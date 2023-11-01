YARAT Presents Group Exhibition In Ismayilli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
YARAT Contemporary Art Space has presented a traveling group
exhibition "Delicate Observations" in the village of Ivanovka,
Ismayilli district.
The exhibition consists of the art works of Azerbaijan's young
talents, well-known artists Dadash Adna, Rashad Babayev, Mehrin
Alili, Nadir Eminov, Elturan Mammadov, Ramal Kazim and Soltan
Soltanli, Azernews reports.
Theirworks were demonstrated to the wide audience at the art
space "DaMir House of Imagination".
The art pieces, included in the exhibition, are part of the
YARAT's permanent collection and courtesy of the artists.
On the official opening day, the head of the Ismailli District
Executive Power Nahid Bagirov, the deputy head and head of the
Social-Political and Humanitarian Affairs Department Sevil
Ahmadova, the head of the Nagorno-Shirvan Regional Culture
Department Sakhavat Mammadov, the chairman of the YAP organization
Ismailli district Zaur Muradov, the head of the Nagorno-Shirvan
Regional Youth and Sports Department Taleh Salehov and other heads
of administrative enterprises, cultural workers, students, young
people as well as more than 300 Ismaili residents got acquainted
with the exhibition.
The visitors also enjoyed a DJ performance by Mosk19. The
exhibition continued with a series of educational and public
programs.
YARAT staff organized a lecture themed "Museum Education", an
interactive school program "Learn with YARAT" as well as master
classes by artists Ramal Kazim and Vusali Agarazieva.
In addition to educational events, public programs were held
such as a panel discussion with artists Ramal Kazim, Nadir Eminov
and photographer Eltaj Zeynalov, sound therapy and meditation with
Ilkhama Babayeva, and musical performances.
The final day of the exhibition ended with a musical concert by
the Ahmedowsky Trio. Over five days, along with the younger
generation, 800 people have seen the exposition and exhibition
program.
The exhibition was held with the support of the Ismailli
District Executive Authority and DaMir House of Imagination.
