YARAT Presents Group Exhibition In Ismayilli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has presented a traveling group exhibition "Delicate Observations" in the village of Ivanovka, Ismayilli district.

The exhibition consists of the art works of Azerbaijan's young talents, well-known artists Dadash Adna, Rashad Babayev, Mehrin Alili, Nadir Eminov, Elturan Mammadov, Ramal Kazim and Soltan Soltanli, Azernews reports.

Theirworks were demonstrated to the wide audience at the art space "DaMir House of Imagination".

The art pieces, included in the exhibition, are part of the YARAT's permanent collection and courtesy of the artists.

On the official opening day, the head of the Ismailli District Executive Power Nahid Bagirov, the deputy head and head of the Social-Political and Humanitarian Affairs Department Sevil Ahmadova, the head of the Nagorno-Shirvan Regional Culture Department Sakhavat Mammadov, the chairman of the YAP organization Ismailli district Zaur Muradov, the head of the Nagorno-Shirvan Regional Youth and Sports Department Taleh Salehov and other heads of administrative enterprises, cultural workers, students, young people as well as more than 300 Ismaili residents got acquainted with the exhibition.

The visitors also enjoyed a DJ performance by Mosk19. The exhibition continued with a series of educational and public programs.

YARAT staff organized a lecture themed "Museum Education", an interactive school program "Learn with YARAT" as well as master classes by artists Ramal Kazim and Vusali Agarazieva.

In addition to educational events, public programs were held such as a panel discussion with artists Ramal Kazim, Nadir Eminov and photographer Eltaj Zeynalov, sound therapy and meditation with Ilkhama Babayeva, and musical performances.

The final day of the exhibition ended with a musical concert by the Ahmedowsky Trio. Over five days, along with the younger generation, 800 people have seen the exposition and exhibition program.

The exhibition was held with the support of the Ismailli District Executive Authority and DaMir House of Imagination.