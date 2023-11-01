Bp Azerbaijan Appoints New Vice-President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) bp is pleased to announce that Elyar Aliyev has been appointed
to the role of vice president legal for the Azerbaijan, Georgia,
and Türkiye (AGT) region, effective November 1, 2023, Azernews reports.
In this role, Elyar becomes a member of the AGT regional
leadership team and will be leading the AGT regional legal team
based in Azerbaijan and Georgia.
Elyar is succeeding Yvonne McAllister, who is repatriating to
the UK. Elyar becomes the first national head of legal for bp in
Azerbaijan.
Elyar has over 23 years of deep legal experience in the oil and
gas industry. He joined bp in 2009 in Baku, where he initially
supported the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field and led the legal
support for bp's regional exploration activities, including the
execution of the Shafag-Asiman, shallow water Absheron Peninsula
and D230 exploration block production sharing agreements.
In 2013, he was seconded to bp's central exploration legal team
in London, where he was supporting bp's new country access
opportunities in various parts of the world. Since 2018, he has
been leading the legal support to the Shah Deniz and Southern Gas
Corridor projects.
Prior to bp, Elyar worked for Nobel Oil (now Nobel Energy, part
of NEQSOL Holding), where he was responsible for overseeing the
legal affairs of the group of companies operating in a wide range
of industries such as oilfield services, engineering and
construction, and telecommunications. Before that, he led the legal
work for Salyan Oil, one of the largest onshore operators in
Azerbaijan.
Elyar received his master's degree (with distinction) from Baku
State University's department of international law and
international relations. He also possesses a graduate diploma in
law from BPP University Law School in the UK.
In 2022, Elyar was presented with an honorary award from the
president of SOCAR for his contribution to the development of the
oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan.
Elyar is married and the father of two children.
MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107350183
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.