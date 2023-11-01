Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Discusses Regional Security Issues With UAE President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 31, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov,
during his official visit to the UAE, met with the President of the
United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports.
Issues on the current cooperation agenda between the two
countries, as well as the regional and international situation,
were discussed.
During the meeting, the importance of high-level political
dialogue in expanding the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and
the UAE was stressed.
It was emphasized with satisfaction that since the establishment
of diplomatic relations, the two countries have made efforts to
develop cooperative relations based on the principles of Islamic
solidarity, friendship, and brotherhood.
The sides noted that there is a need to continue the current
multifaceted exemplary cooperation program between Azerbaijan and
the UAE, and to further deepen cooperation in areas such as
tourism, education, and high technology.
They also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest.
MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107350181
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.