President Ilham Aliyev Receives Chief Of Pakıstan's Army Staff

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has
received Chief of Pakıstan's Army Staff Asim Munir.
MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107350180
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.