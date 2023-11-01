Azerbaijan's Financial Sector Is Stable, Central Bank's Head Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In nine months, AZN 172 billion transactions were carried out
through Internet banking.
"Azerbaijan's financial sector is stable. In January-September
of this year, the volume of transactions carried out through
Internet banking increased by 15 percent and amounted to AZN 172
billion," This was stated by Director General of the Central Bank
of Azerbaijan Farid Osmanov at the VII International Banking Forum
held in Baku on 1 November, Azernews reports.
According to the Director, during the reporting period, mobile
banking increased 2.4 times and reached AZN 18.4 billion.
"As of 1 October, the number of cards in circulation increased
by 20 percent to AZN 16 million. The volume of non-cash settlements
has tripled and reached AZN 33 billion. The share of non-cash
circulation increased by 12.4 million manat. percentage points and
exceeded 54 percent," Osmanov said.
