Iran's oil output surges to 3.4 million bpd

(MENAFN) The Iranian oil minister, Javad Owji, has expressed optimism about further increasing Iran's oil production to 3.4 million barrels per day through increased investments in both onshore and offshore oilfields, according to an Iranian news agency.



Despite US sanctions, Iran, an OPEC member, has been able to boost production and exports in recent months.



Iran's oil exports have been restricted since 2018 when the US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement and reimposed sanctions, which has had a significant impact on the country's economy and led to social unrest.



OPEC data shows that Iran's oil output increased from 2.55 million barrels per day in 2022 to nearly 3.1 million barrels per day in September.



However, the potential involvement of Iran in an October attack on Israel by Hamas has raised speculation about the US administration imposing stronger sanctions on Iran's crude exports, although Iran has denied any involvement in the attack.



Brent, which serves as the benchmark for the pricing of two-thirds of the world's oil, has experienced a significant decrease in gains since October 7.



This decrease in value occurred when Hamas, the governing authority in Gaza, launched an attack on southern Israel, resulting in approximately 1,400 casualties and the taking of over 200 hostages. In response, Israel carried out air strikes and imposed a complete blockade on the enclave, leading to a Palestinian death toll that has now surpassed 8,000.

