Headwall's Granite Security Ops Center Now Integrated With Genetec's Security Center

Headwall Incorporated, a leading provider of cutting-edge command center visualization software, proudly announces a groundbreaking integration with Genetec Security Center, a renowned leader in unified security and video management systems. This integration allows the Granite Security Ops Center to directly interface and control the Security Center, ushering in a new era of comprehensive security management. The integration of Headwall's state-of-the-art Granite Security Ops with Genetec Security Center represents a pivotal leap in unified security solutions. By combining Headwall's advanced virtual command and control capabilities with Genetec's trusted video surveillance and analytics, customers can harness a powerful tool for achieving unparalleled situational awareness and streamlined security management.

Key highlights of the integration include:

Real-time Monitoring: With the integrated solution, users can experience real-time monitoring and control of events, video streams, and security alerts, ensuring swift and effective responses to potential security threats.

Informed Decision-Making: The fusion of access control data with video feeds empowers security personnel with deeper insights into security incidents, facilitating quicker, more informed decision-making.

Scalable Solutions: The integrated system is exceptionally scalable, accommodating the needs of organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises.

Fortified Security: The integration enhances security by proactively detecting and responding to potential threats, reducing the risk of security breaches and incidents.

Operational Efficiency: This integrated solution simplifies day-to-day security operations, eliminating the need to switch between disparate platforms and reducing training time for security staff.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Genetec Security Center to provide our customers with a robust security solution, anchored by our cutting-edge Virtual Granite Virtual Security Operations Center," said Geoff Bund, CEO of Headwall. "This integration underscores our commitment to innovation and our dedication to enhancing security operations for our valued clients."

The integration of Headwall's Granite Security Ops Center with Genetec Security Center is now available and can be accessed through Genetec.

About Headwall:

Headwall is a software company that allows for a digital twin of a command center to be deployed in a virtual reality headset. Headwall empowers the people who respond to the world's most urgent crises with the tools they need to work fast and effectively. Headwall places secure video feeds, data visualization, and real-world hardware control into an immersive environment. In situations that demand rapid decision-making, Headwall delivers situational awareness at the point of need.

About Genetec:

Genetec is a global leader in unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions. Its flagship product, Security Center, serves as an open-architecture platform that unifies IP-based video surveillance, access control, automatic license plate recognition (ALPR), communications, and analytics. For more information, please visit and .