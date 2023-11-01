Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.48 To USD 91.34 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwait oil went down USD 1.48 to USD 91.34 per barrel on Tuesday in contrast to USD 92.82 Monday, said Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

The price of the Brent crude went down by four cents to USD 87.41 per barrel, while the price of the West Texas Intermediate went up by 16 cents to USD 81.02 pb. (end)

